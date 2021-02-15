Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A photo of Priyanka Chopra as a young girl dressed in her father's Army uniform News Who Do You Think This Pint-Sized Soldier Turned Into?

This adorable gal is all dressed up with nowhere to go in this throwback photo. She’s wearing an adorably oversized Army uniform that completely swamps her tiny form. Do you know who she is?

 by Brianna Morton
Young M.A wearing a black hat and white shirt at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Celebrities Does Young M.A Have A Girlfriend? All About The Rapper’s Love Life

Get Young M.A's dating history and find out who the rapper is romantically linked to today.

 by Deb Taylor
Christopher Meloni, dressed in a pale blue button up shirt and dark baseball hat, stands for photos News How Christopher Meloni Got Those Insane Abs At Nearly 60

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU and, incredibly, he seems to be even more in shape than he was when he first joined the police drama.

 by Brianna Morton
Dennis Quaid wears a blue suit while standing in front of a white background with black lettering News How Dennis Quaid Stays Sexy And Fit At 66

Dennis Quaid looks almost exactly the same at 66 as he did when he was in his 30s. The seemingly non-aging star credits advice he was given by an older man while he was still in his 20s. Now that he’s closing in on 70, it’s obvious that the well-meaning advice served Quaid well.

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Moving In Together Already?

E
Elyse Johnson
11:00 am, February 15, 2021
side by side photos of Olivia Wilde in a peach dress and Harry Styles in a brown suit

(DFree/Shutterstock.com, Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Following the news that Olivia Wilde had split from with her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis, it was revealed that Wilde is dating Harry Styles. Now, a tabloid is claiming that the new couple could be moving together. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Taking Things To The Next Level?

In Touch is reporting that Wilde and Styles are moving into her LA home. The tabloid quotes an insider who reveals, “They got very serious right away. They’re both free spirits, so they thought, what the hell, let’s live together.” The source continues, “Olivia really enjoys having Harry around the house. Despite the age gap, he’s wise for his years and he pulls his weight.”

Jason Sudeikis Is Aware Of The Couple’s Plans?

According to the insider, the singer “helps with cooking and running errands, which Olivia finds super cute. He even helps with the kids, Otis and Daisy. Seeing them with Harry has given her baby fever again.” The tipster adds that Sudeikis is aware that Styles will be living with his former fiancee, and though the actor may not like it, he accepts it. “He [Sudeikis] and Olivia were engaged for seven years, so he still has feelings for her, and things ended abruptly with her. But he’s gotten to know Harry a little when he’s come to get his kids, and Jason likes the guy. It’s still a difficult situation,” says the informant.

‘Wild’ Harry Swept Olivia Off Her Feet?

The story concludes with the insider claiming that Styles and Wilde are proving their romance is more than just a rebound. The source notes that Wilde “never met a man” like Styles. Though the insider discloses that that’s not a “dig” towards her ex-partner. “It’s just that Harry is so different in than anyone she’s ever dated. She loves his energy and sense of humor, and he’s a real romantic.” The tipster says Styles “swept” Wilde “off her feet, so having him move in is a no-brainer.”

The Tabloid May Be Reaching With This Story

Gossip Cop can’t predict the future, we do think the tabloid may be jumping the gun with this report. While the more reliable People has reported that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spend "everyday" together, there isn’t any confirmation that the two are moving in together. There’s also no evidence of Sudeikis and Styles working things out, but interestingly enough, the Horrible Bosses star and the former One Direction member may be in for an awkward confrontation. Page Six says that both men will be heading to London to film separate projects but at the same studio.

Plus, In Touch isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to celebrity relationships. Gossip Cop busted the publication when it claimed that Kate Beckinsale was secretly dating Jamie Foxx. Before that, the outlet alleged that Styles was the cause of Wildes’ split from Sudeikis, which Gossip Cop also corrected.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘New Man’ Is Jason Sudeikis

Amber Rachdi From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’: Where Is She Now

Report: Pete Davidson Quitting Over ‘Toxic’ Environment At ‘SNL’

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Report: Whoopi Goldberg Facing ‘Health Crisis’

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.