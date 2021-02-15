Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Moving In Together Already?

Following the news that Olivia Wilde had split from with her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis, it was revealed that Wilde is dating Harry Styles. Now, a tabloid is claiming that the new couple could be moving together. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Taking Things To The Next Level?

In Touch is reporting that Wilde and Styles are moving into her LA home. The tabloid quotes an insider who reveals, “They got very serious right away. They’re both free spirits, so they thought, what the hell, let’s live together.” The source continues, “Olivia really enjoys having Harry around the house. Despite the age gap, he’s wise for his years and he pulls his weight.”

Jason Sudeikis Is Aware Of The Couple’s Plans?

According to the insider, the singer “helps with cooking and running errands, which Olivia finds super cute. He even helps with the kids, Otis and Daisy. Seeing them with Harry has given her baby fever again.” The tipster adds that Sudeikis is aware that Styles will be living with his former fiancee, and though the actor may not like it, he accepts it. “He [Sudeikis] and Olivia were engaged for seven years, so he still has feelings for her, and things ended abruptly with her. But he’s gotten to know Harry a little when he’s come to get his kids, and Jason likes the guy. It’s still a difficult situation,” says the informant.

‘Wild’ Harry Swept Olivia Off Her Feet?

The story concludes with the insider claiming that Styles and Wilde are proving their romance is more than just a rebound. The source notes that Wilde “never met a man” like Styles. Though the insider discloses that that’s not a “dig” towards her ex-partner. “It’s just that Harry is so different in than anyone she’s ever dated. She loves his energy and sense of humor, and he’s a real romantic.” The tipster says Styles “swept” Wilde “off her feet, so having him move in is a no-brainer.”

The Tabloid May Be Reaching With This Story

Gossip Cop can’t predict the future, we do think the tabloid may be jumping the gun with this report. While the more reliable People has reported that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spend "everyday" together, there isn’t any confirmation that the two are moving in together. There’s also no evidence of Sudeikis and Styles working things out, but interestingly enough, the Horrible Bosses star and the former One Direction member may be in for an awkward confrontation. Page Six says that both men will be heading to London to film separate projects but at the same studio.

Plus, In Touch isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to celebrity relationships. Gossip Cop busted the publication when it claimed that Kate Beckinsale was secretly dating Jamie Foxx. Before that, the outlet alleged that Styles was the cause of Wildes’ split from Sudeikis, which Gossip Cop also corrected.

