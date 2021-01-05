Harry Styles Caused Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Split?

Did Harry Styles cause Olivia Wilde’s breakup with Jason Sudeikis? A tabloid claimed Wilde’s attraction to the younger singer was a factor in her split from the former SNL star. Gossip Cop investigated and can set matters straight.
Last month, the National Enquirer reported that there was something going on between “suddenly single” Olivia Wilde and former One Direction member Harry Styles. In fact, the tabloid insisted that Wilde was “just wild” about Styles, who stars alongside Wilde in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling. Insiders for the outlet insisted that Styles had “lit a fire” under Wiled that had “long been missing” from her life, with one tipster tattling, “She’s totally crushing on Harry.”
She raves he’s so sexy and loves his sizzling screen presence.
Wilde not only stars in the psychological horror-thriller, but she’s also directing, which meant even more time on set with the handsome Styles. According to the source, Wilde wasn’t exactly displeased about spending so much time with Styles. “Olivia is so excited about mentoring him as an actor and is even more thrilled about getting to know him better on a personal level.”
She has it in her head that she can make Harry into Hollywood’s No. 1 leading man with this movie, and Harry is buying into the hype.
Adding a bit more scandal to the situation, some insiders informed the tabloid that the “chummy friendship” between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might have “played a part in Olivia and Jason’s shocking split.” The insider added, “Jason didn’t get why Olivia was swooning over this kid.”
Olivia’s breakup with Jason happened for a lot of reasons, but this sure didn’t help!
The tabloid has one thing right: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ breakup happened “for a lot of reasons.” But the timing of both the breakup and Wilde’s new relationship with Styles don’t overlap in the slightest. Though Sudeikis and Wilde announced their split in November, sources told People that the decision to go their separate ways happened much earlier in 2020, at the beginning of the year. A source close to the former couple explained,
The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.
Filming for Don’t Worry Darling didn’t begin until fall 2020, meaning that Wilde was completely single when she met Styles and proves that there was no way that her feelings for the British pop star could have influenced her or Sudeikis’ decision to break up. According to another source who spoke to People, Styles and Wilde have only been dating for a few weeks, which further confirms that there was absolutely zero overlap between Wilde’s relationships with Sudeikis and her dating Styles.
The tabloids seem to get everything about Olivia Wilde’s personal life wrong, including a prediction that she and Jason Sudeikis were headed for a split almost two years before the couple actually broke up. In Touch once claimed the two got into a screaming match in Paris way back in 2018. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the situation that the story was nothing but lies. More recently, last April, NW insisted that Wilde was pregnant with her and Sudeikis’ third child. Obviously, since Wilde is not pregnant nor has she given birth, that was also false. It's never wise to trust shady, disreputable outlets like these for any real news about Wilde, or anyone else for that matter.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
Report: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Married On New Year's Eve
Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast
Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Getting Divorced?
Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Bickering Over Wedding Plans
Why The Original 'Jake From State Farm' Actor Had To Be Re-Cast