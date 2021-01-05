Harry Styles Caused Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Split?

The tabloids seem to get everything about Olivia Wilde’s personal life wrong, including a prediction that she and Jason Sudeikis were headed for a split almost two years before the couple actually broke up. In Touch once claimed the two got into a screaming match in Paris way back in 2018. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the situation that the story was nothing but lies. More recently, last April, NW insisted that Wilde was pregnant with her and Sudeikis’ third child. Obviously, since Wilde is not pregnant nor has she given birth, that was also false. It's never wise to trust shady, disreputable outlets like these for any real news about Wilde, or anyone else for that matter.