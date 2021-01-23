Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Looking For ‘Love Nest’?

How Would It Know This?

We also have a difficult time believing this report because Wilde and Styles are both pretty private people. If they really were looking to move in together then they would only tell friends they could completely trust. Neither have even publicly commented on their relationship, so it’s tough to trust that this tabloid would know where they want to live. The reality of the Wilde and Styles situation is simply not the one described by the Enquirer, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.