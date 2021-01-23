Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Looking For ‘Love Nest’?

When a new a-list couple first gets together, it’s pretty common to see tabloids take the romance and expedite it to the next level. One tabloid claims that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are already looking for a permanent place to live together. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, “Wilde and Styles are getting serious.” The couple who met while working on Don’t Worry Darling “are already shopping for a love shack.” An insider said, “they want to be with each other all the time and they both need permanent places to live.”
Wilde has “been staying at a temporary place and Harry’s been staying with friends,” the insider explained, and “they both want someplace where they can be together in private.” Wilde doesn’t “want to flaunt their relationship in front of the kids” out of “fondness and respect for” her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. The article concludes by saying “she and Harry are looking to rent a plush place overlooking the ocean. It will be their own private getaway.”
Wilde and Styles only just started dating, so it’s very unlikely that the two would already be looking for a home together. Contrary to what this tabloid says, Styles already has his own place in the United States. He’s been living in California during the COVID-19 lockdown and owns property in New York. As for Wilde, she owns property in both Los Angeles and New York.
We also have a difficult time believing this report because Wilde and Styles are both pretty private people. If they really were looking to move in together then they would only tell friends they could completely trust. Neither have even publicly commented on their relationship, so it’s tough to trust that this tabloid would know where they want to live. The reality of the Wilde and Styles situation is simply not the one described by the Enquirer, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.
This tabloid has a habit of publishing preposterous stories about the former One Direction member. It claimed his housekeeper threw away his underwear and later said he found mysterious stockings in his luggage. Both of these stories were completely made-up, as was the report that octogenarians were flirting with him.
We recently busted this tabloid for claiming Wilde broke-up with Sudeikis over Styles. The two seemed to have split earlier in 2020 and had been broken up for some time before Styles and Wilde got together, though the timeline is a little fuzzy. This story about the two moving in together is simply more misinformation from a tabloid with little insight into their personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
