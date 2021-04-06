‘Harry Potter’ Actor Paul Ritter Dies At Age 54

Chernobyl star Paul Ritter passed away last night at the age of 54. Ritter, the British actor who was also a part of the massively popular Harry Potter series, had been suffering from a brain tumor and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Paul Ritter Passed Away Surrounded By Family

Paul Ritter played Eldred Worple, who’d once been one of Professor Slughorn’s favorite pupils, in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince. His agent released a statement early this morning announcing the actor’s death. “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” Ritter’s agent said, before adding, “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.”

(Warner Bros)

The agent also took a moment to reflect on Ritter’s great acting skills and the career he spent his life developing. “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.” Though Ritter’s skills as an actor could not be denied, it was the man himself that made the most impact on those around him.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind, and very funny. We will miss him greatly,” the statement concluded. The Quantum Solace actor will indeed be deeply missed, by both those who had the opportunity to know him personally and by the fans of his work. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and all that knew him.

