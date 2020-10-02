Harrison Ford's Friends Worried About His Health?

In 2019, a tabloid reported Harrison Ford's friends and family members were concerned for his health. Ford, who is known for his action roles, was gearing up to reprise his role as Indiana Jones when the story came out. Gossip Cop investigated the report at the time, but now, we are is taking a look back at the article and what we learned.
Last October, the National Enquirer stated that as Ford intensified his workouts for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, his loved ones were pleading with the actor to “slow down.” An insider told the paper in addition to doing cardio, the Star Wars actor was also lifting weights, flexibility, and building muscle.
The Enquirer’s source revealed the extreme workouts were taking a toll on Ford’s health, adding, it was “really tough to see him in this state - like he's a struggling actor hungry for his big break.” The tipster continued that the Hollywood Homicide actor was “killing himself” in the gym which was leaving him “drained.” The tabloid’s insider ended by adding, “Apart from the fat paycheck he'll be earning, you have to wonder what he's trying to prove."
Gossip Cop looked into the story at the time and was told by a spokesperson for the actor that the story was highly incorrect. A year later, and the bogus report is still just that, bogus. Ford spoke about his health and his diet earlier this year during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actor revealed that he does stick to a strict in addition to working out, but he wasn’t killing himself, and simply just wants to take care of himself. Also, the idea the actor was trying to prove himself for a check was just degrading and wrong. Ford’s reputation precedes him, therefore, the actor has nothing to prove to anyone.
Yet, this wasn’t the first incorrect report we’ve corrected about the actor. Gossip Cop busted the Australian tabloid, New Idea, earlier this summer for claiming Ford’s wife, Calista Flockhart was going to leave him over his love of flying. The magazine alleged Flockhart had enough of Ford’s adventurous spirit and it led to tensions in the couple’s marriage. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for the actor who dismissed the phony story.
In September, we debunked another story from Woman’s Day that claimed Ford and Flockhart’s marriage was “on the rocks.” The magazine asserted Flockhart wasn’t looking forward to being in the house alone with her husband following their son Liam leaving for college. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Flockhart who confirmed the article was fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.