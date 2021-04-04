Harrison Ford Renewed Vows With Calista Flockhart On Their Ranch?

Earlier this year, an article claimed Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart had plans to renew their wedding vows on Valentine’s day. Did the ceremony ever happen? Gossip Cop wants to check in on the couple clear things up.

Ford Planned Special Wyoming Ceremony?

A recent edition of OK! reported that Ford and Flockhart were planning to hold a special vow renewal ceremony near their ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. According to the article, the renewal was a grand romantic gesture all of Ford’s design. He was supposedly planning everything for the Valentine’s Day ceremony himself.

Valentine’s Day was over one month ago, so what happened to Ford’s plans? Well, most likely there were no plans to begin with. While the details given of the ceremony were lovely, they were likely fabricated. There have been no reports of the couple holding a vow renewal ceremony on Valentine’s Day or in the time since.

Aside from the word of an alleged insider, the article gave no evidence to support Ford’s supposed plans. Additionally, the article gave absolutely no consideration as to how a grand ceremony like the one described would happen during COVID. Finally, Ford is notorious for keeping his personal life very private. It’s likely the public would have no idea about the actor’s plans until they actually came to fruition, which they did not.

Vow Renewals Are Popular In The Tabloids

When news is scarce on certain celebrities, tabloids often wildly speculate about their personal lives. That’s likely how this Ford-Flockhart vow renewal story came about. The couple has always liked to maintain their privacy. Consequently, there haven’t been many substantial updates on the couple over the years. Likely, the tabloid invented some excitement in their marriage to use their names to sell some magazines.

And vow renewals are a quite popular way for the tabloids to spark up rumors in established relationships like Ford and Flockhart. Not long ago, Gossip Cop debunked rumors that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were renewing their vows. There have also been rumors that Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles were planning to renew their vows that Gossip Cop proved totally false. There was even a recent claim that George and Amal Clooney were planning a surprise second wedding. Clearly, readers should be skeptical of any tabloid reports concerning vow renewals.

