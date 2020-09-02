Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart's Marriage 'On The Rocks'?

Should Go Without Saying: Flockhart Loves Ford

Flockhart’s spokesperson went on the record with Gossip Cop and called this story “false.” In a 2003 interview, Calista Flockhart said, regarding their age difference, “It doesn't factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning.” If she’s not bothered by the age difference, then we shouldn’t be bothered by it either. The two have been together for nearly twenty years, so perhaps it’s time to put these “grumpy” stories away.