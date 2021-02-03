Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart Renewing Wedding Vows On Valentine's Day?

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will celebrate their 12th anniversary in 2021. One tabloid claims the two are planning to celebrate with a wedding vow renewal in Wyoming. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Ford and Flockhart are “gearing up to do it all over again.” A source said “the notoriously private stars are planning to renew their vows on Valentine’s Day” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Flockhart “is incredibly touched that Harrison’s organizing” every detail from the caterer to the flower arranging.
Their relationship “hasn’t always been a bed of roses,” with a source saying “Calista had to get used to a lot of things on what was formerly his turf.” Ford has “proved his love for the actress in a myriad of ways,” with the vow renewal only being the most recent gesture of love. The Supergirl star supported Ford after he was injured in a 2015 plane crash, so “maybe that’s why he’s so happy and always comes home to her.”
The elephant in the room of this story is COVID-19. Strangely the coronavirus goes completely unmentioned, but it would pretty much make the described vow renewal extremely difficult to do safely. Destination weddings are ill-advised right now, so this vow renewal seems unlikely.
Ford received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine just last week. He won’t receive the second dosage until after Valentine’s Day, which makes traveling for the holiday even less likely. This story, while fairly innocuous by tabloid standards, appears to be completely made-up.
Gossip Cop will give OK! the slightest bit of credit: at least it knows that Flockhart and Ford are still in love. New Idea claimed the two were fighting over his love of flying, while Woman’s Day claimed the age difference was destroying the relationship. Flockhart and Ford are still together, but no vow renewal appears to be on the horizon.
Tabloids love inventing feel-good stories about celebrities renewing their vows. The trope is favored especially by OK!, as Ford and Flockhart are just the most recent couple to allegedly plan a renewal of affection.
Back in December, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres were apparently renewing their vows. Before them, it was Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and David and Victoria Beckham before them. Even broken-up couples like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and Josh Duhamel and Fergie were apparently going to bury hatchets in private ceremonies. None of these renewal stories were true, so Gossip Cop has no reason to trust this one about Ford and Flockhart.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Dustin Diamond Put Off Doctor Visit Over Fears Of Online Trolls Before Cancer Diagnosis
Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle
Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?
Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?
Report: 'Hefty' Heather Locklear's Weight Gain Blamed On Sobriety, Tensions With Fiancé