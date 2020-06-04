Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart Divorcing Over His Flying?

So, to begin with, to say Ford got in a “near-miss” implies he had some kind of brush with death while piloting the plane. But that’s not true: to hear the New York Times tell it, Ford ignored instructions from an air traffic controller while landing his plane, a move which isn’t exactly best practice, but which the newspaper confirmed did not put Ford in danger of a collision. In those previous incidents Ford was likewise not disciplined. The tabloid is clearly trying to inflate the drama of the incident to make their claims about Flockhart seem more plausible.