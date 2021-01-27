Whoopi Goldberg's 'View' Hiatus, The Clooneys' $570M Divorce, And More Celebrity Gossip News Whoopi Goldberg's 'View' Hiatus, The Clooneys' $570M Divorce, And More Celebrity Gossip
Julia Roberts Had 'All-Out Argument With Husband Over Leonardo DiCaprio? Celebrities Julia Roberts Had 'All-Out Argument With Husband Over Leonardo DiCaprio?
Ted Danson's Life Was Changed After Arrest With Jane Fonda News Ted Danson's Life Was Changed After Arrest With Jane Fonda
Wendy Williams' List Of Celebrity Feuds Grows Longer News Wendy Williams' List Of Celebrity Feuds Grows Longer
Baby Buzz

Halsey Pregnant! Reveals Baby Bump On Instagram: 'Surprise!'

Halsey with pink hair, wearing a bow tie
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Halsey has a habit of dropping shocking changes out of nowhere, but her latest Instagram post will probably be the most surprising one she'll ever make. Most celebrity pregnancy announcements are somewhat big affairs, but she seems content with a cute set of photos and a single word.

With one photo featuring her dressed in a knit multi-colored top and washed-out jeans and another of just her in the jeans, the singer looks absolutely stunning with her still-growing baby bump. "Surprise!" she captioned the photos, along with a baby bottle, rainbow, and baby emoji. The photos were taken by the young and increasingly popular fashion photographer Sam Dameshek.

While the singer's post didn't include a mention of who the father was, some fans have already speculated that she may still be with actor Evan Peters. Of course, that ultimately doesn't matter nearly as much as the fact that Halsey looks both happy and healthy. The comments are primarily filled with support from her friends and fans, and it seems like everyone is excited to see the pop star's journey to motherhood.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: 'Hefty' Heather Locklear's Weight Gain Blamed On Sobriety, Tensions With Fiancé

Pregnant Meghan Markle 'Ditching' Prince Harry?

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Posting Topless Photo Of Teen Daughter Claudia To Twitter

George Clooney Given '$570 Million' Divorce Ultimatum By Amal?

Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Want Another Baby?