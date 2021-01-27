Halsey Pregnant! Reveals Baby Bump On Instagram: 'Surprise!'

Halsey has a habit of dropping shocking changes out of nowhere, but her latest Instagram post will probably be the most surprising one she'll ever make. Most celebrity pregnancy announcements are somewhat big affairs, but she seems content with a cute set of photos and a single word.
With one photo featuring her dressed in a knit multi-colored top and washed-out jeans and another of just her in the jeans, the singer looks absolutely stunning with her still-growing baby bump. "Surprise!" she captioned the photos, along with a baby bottle, rainbow, and baby emoji. The photos were taken by the young and increasingly popular fashion photographer Sam Dameshek.
While the singer's post didn't include a mention of who the father was, some fans have already speculated that she may still be with actor Evan Peters. Of course, that ultimately doesn't matter nearly as much as the fact that Halsey looks both happy and healthy. The comments are primarily filled with support from her friends and fans, and it seems like everyone is excited to see the pop star's journey to motherhood.
