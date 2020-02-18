By Elyse Johnson |

Halsey has had her fair share of romance and drama in her personal life. Her previous boyfriends include rapper G-Eazy, whom she dated from 2017 to 2018, and musician Yungblud, whom she dated from November 2018 to September 2019. Since October 2019, Halsey has been linked to actor Evan Peters.

Peters is best known for his multiple roles on the horror anthology, American Horror Story. Prior to dating Halsey, the actor dated and was engaged to actress Emma Roberts from 2012 to 2019. Halsey and Peters have confirmed their relationship, but prior to that, the couple had been very low-profile about their budding romance. But if we look back, it turns out that Halsey may have had the hots for the actor for quite some time.

How Halsey and Evan Peters first got together

The couple were both freshly single when they began dating, but interestingly enough, the singer had already posted about her infatuation for Evans years ago. In 2012 and 2013, some fans discovered that Halsey made several “thirst tweets” about Peters after watching him on AHS. “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused” she tweeted in 2012. In November, the singer posted another straightforward tweet about the actor: “Petition for me to date Evan Peters.”

While Evan Peters was still in a relationship with Roberts at the time, it seems that Halsey ended up getting her wish. Peters and Halsey were first spotted together in September 2019 at a Six Flags enjoying their time together. The next month, Halsey and Peters were seen sipping coffee and eating lunch.

It wasn’t until Halloween of that year that it was officially confirmed that the pair were an item. Halsey posted a picture on her Instagram of her and Peters dressed in Marilyn Manson and Insane Clown Posse costumes respectively for the singer’s Halloween party. Following this, the couple attended the celebration for the 100th episode of AHS where they dressed up as Sonny and Cher.

The two have continued to show their affection for each other in public and on social media. Halsey recently posted a photo of herself and Peters in Switzerland for Valentine’s Day with the caption “Life is going ‘swimmingly’. Happy Valentine’s Day.” For Peters’ birthday, the singer uploaded a sweet photo of the two kissing with a heartfelt message for her boyfriend. “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” the singer wrote in the caption.