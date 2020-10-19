Taraji P. Henson And Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call Off Their Engagement News Taraji P. Henson And Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call Off Their Engagement
Halsey Debuts Newly Shaved Head On TikTok

Halsey at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards
(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Whether she's sporting box braids, neon-colored wigs, or her natural hair, Halsey is known for her bold hairstyles. So, it should come as no surprise that she recently decided to go bald for a while. To commemorate the occasion, the pop singer took to TikTok to show off her brand-new buzz cut.

The video starts with Halsey wearing a wig and coyly mouthing the words, "I'm not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it. I'm not gonna do it." She then flips off her wig and cuts to footage of her newly shaved head as she smiles and lip syncs, "I did it."

I did it ????

Of course, Halsey's fans are loving the new look. One TikTok user commented, "WE LOVE BALDSEY." Another said, "Ugh it looks absolutely amazing."

One fan took to Twitter to ask the "Without Me" singer why exactly she decided to go bald. Halsey replied, "I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said 'mm this is nice but I miss bald.' and then so I did it!"

This isn't Halsey's first time with a buzz cut, having sported the style back in 2016. Still, it's pretty clear that she is loving her new look and we are too!

