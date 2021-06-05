Halsey’s Baby: Everything We Know About Her Child With Alev Aydin

Halsey has a bun in the oven, and the countdown to her baby’s arrival is on! For the past few months, fans have been tracking the pop star’s pregnancy via social media. But only the most devoted ones know how much the singer endured to get here. Halsey has spoken openly about fertility and motherhood from the moment she blew up. Learn about the past struggles that give extra meaning to her pending parenting journey, and find out more about Halsey’s baby’s father, Alev Aydin.

Halsey Has Been Open With Her Fans About Fertility Struggles

Less than a year after Halsey’s breakthrough double-Platinum album Badlands was released, she opened up to Rolling Stone about a devastating miscarriage she suffered in 2015. She was in a Chicago hotel room, hours before a scheduled performance, when she began to bleed.

Halsey’s pregnancy had already thrown her for a loop.

“What happens?” she asked aloud. “Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep [the pregnancy]? What are the fans going to think? … What’s [expletive] everyone going to think?”

Once the miscarriage began, she had to face another set of questions.

“I’m like, ‘I have to cancel this show!’” she said. “And everyone’s kind of like, ‘Well, it’s Vevo LIFT, and it’s 3 million impressions, so …’ No one knew what to do.”

Halsey took prescription painkillers and performed while wearing adult diapers. “It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life,” she continued. “That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a [expletive] human being anymore.’”

She later added, “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world.”

By 2019, Halsey’s feelings hadn’t changed. In a Rolling Stone cover story, she revealed that the miscarriage might have been caused by endometriosis. She considered freezing her eggs, but doctors said that surgery and lifestyle changes had improved her odds of conceiving again.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?’” she asked. “It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying.”

In January, she shared that she’s an expecting mother. Check out Halsey’s pregnancy announcement:

Who Is Halsey’s Baby’s Father?

Halsey has had an interesting dating history that includes her producer Lido, rapper G-Eazy, and American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

Her current beau and the father of her child is Turkish-American Alev Aydin. According to People, the couple had been dating for “several months” when the pregnancy was revealed. They even have matching tattoos!

“Halsey has been low-key about their relationship,” said a source. “They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy.”

However, the two have apparently known each other for years. In 2019, Aydin posted a picture sitting courtside with Halsey at an L.A. Lakers game:

According to IMDb, Aydin, 37, is a writer and producer. His most recent project was writing and directing the short film HipMen: Los Angeles. Prior to that, he created Small Shots, a series that streamed on Netflix.

He also has a resume of assorted bit acting parts, including three appearances on the soap General Hospital.

Halsey and Aydin haven’t publicly discussed marriage, but they say the pregnancy was no accident. In March, the singer cleared up any misconceptions via social media.

“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?” Halsey asked in an Instagram story.

“My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even it were another way.”

When Is Halsey Due?

Halsey hasn’t provided an exact timeline of her pregnancy, but we have a rough guesstimate based on the info she’s made public.

For starters, she posted her announcement in January. Pregnant women normally wait for the first trimester to pass before sharing the big news, so we suspect she was at least three months along when word got out.

Second, she had a baby shower on June 1st. This is typically hosted about a month before the little one’s arrival, so we suspect Halsey will give birth around the end of the month or in early July.

Is Halsey Having A Boy Or A Girl?

Halsey’s baby shower didn’t involve colored cakes or confetti explosions. When the paparazzi asked the singer if she was going to have a gender reveal announcement, her answer was “absolutely not,” according to TooFab.

As for the baby’s name, she said, “We’re going to keep that a secret.”

We doubt Halsey is hoping for a boy over a girl, or vice versa. In February, she told Instagram followers that pregnancy had changed her feelings about the concept of gender.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body, she wrote. “It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

All that matters is that the child grows up in a loving environment—something both parents seem determined to provide.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin wrote in response to her pregnancy announcement.

“I love you!!!!!” she replied. “And I love this mini human already!”