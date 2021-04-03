Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Halle Berry's Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

8:00 am, April 3, 2021
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It might have been over 30 years since Halle Berry started her career modeling and competing in beauty pageants, but the 54-year-old actress looks as stunning as ever. And it turns out she can thank more than just good genes for maintaining a youthful, glowing complexion.

Her secret? A facial scrubber brush that costs under $40. The Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse brush not only works wonders removing bacteria, excess oil, and makeup for a deep clean, but it also helps to make skin appear younger. The magic is the gentle vibrations that helps to instantly bring color to your complexion while promoting collagen production.

Made of silicone, which won’t harbor dirt or bacteria, the massaging brush has four modes from gentle to deep cleanse. Dermatologist approved, this handy tool is small enough to easily store or travel with.

It’s clear why Halle Berry is a fan!

Halle isn’t the only star who loves this tool. Ashley Graham has posted about how great it feels to use and gives her the glow she needs for photo shoots sans any skin irritation. Talk about model approved!

Check it out for yourself here.

