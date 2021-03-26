Halle Berry’s Child Support Payments Cut In Half, This Is What She Pays Now

Halle Berry has had a major success when it comes to her child support payments to her ex Gabriel Aubry. The former couple shares a daughter and Berry had reportedly compared her $16,000 a month payments to Aubry to “extortion” in the past, so the actress is likely relieved that a judge has ordered a massive reduction in her monthly payments.

In February, Halle Berry posted an image to her Instagram account that read, “Women don’t owe you [expletive],” which triggered tons of speculation about what the post was about. Some outlets used the post to claim Berry had broken up with her boyfriend Van Hunt, but that rumor was untrue. In reality, the post was likely about nothing specific, though her replies to commenters suggest that there was a particular problem on her mind.

Halle Berry Shares Child Support Struggles On Instagram

In since-deleted comments, Berry reportedly said “it takes great strength” to pay her high child support payments, going on to call it “wrong” and “extortion.” She added, “I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

Berry went on to claim that there are those that “abuse” the system in order to receive more money than is needed to “live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs.” She also called the laws supporting this system “outdated” and said they no longer fit or reflect the modern world.

Apparently, the judge presiding over Berry’s ongoing child support case with Aubry agreed with her. As of March 1, Berry’s child support payments to Aubry were cut in half, leaving her paying $8,000 a month for her oldest daughter. As part of the agreement, Berry will also pay her daughter’s private school tuition and provide health insurance for her.

Berry will also need to pay Aubry a retroactive $85,000 in support payments and cover $5,000 of his legal fees. The two have also agreed to use a private judge to settle any future disputes to keep from having to appear in court. It seems like this situation has reached a reasonable resolution, which should be a relief for everyone involved.

