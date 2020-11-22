Halle Berry Worried About New Boyfriend's Sketchy Past?

Halle Berry has a new man in her life, but is she concerned about his “sketchy” past? A tabloid claims the actress may be leery of her new beau. Gossip Cop investigates.
“Halle’s New Lad Was A Clad” reads the headline of a recent article by the National Enquirer. According to the tabloid, the “love-struck” Berry lept headfirst into her new romance with musician Van Hunt, but the actress’s new man is a cheater. The paper notes that Hunt split from his wife, Millicent Hunt in 2017 after he abandoned her and their only child. The singer’s former wife accused him of adultery and claimed Hunt “openly confessed” to his ex-wife the other woman he wanted to be with was his “soul mate.”
Sources tell the tabloid the Monster’s Ball actress would be disturbed to hear these allegations. “Halle is a very family-oriented person, and she could never imagine living on the other side of the countryside of the country from her kids,” an insider says. The source continues, “Van’s grown and matured since the divorce and is sure to have shared all about his situation with Halle. He’s said to be on good terms with his ex.”
“But people say ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’ and that’s got to be at the back of her mind,” the insider adds. The supermarket tabloid then details Hunt’s settlement agreement with his former wife, while also noting that Berry’s previous marriages that ended in divorce as well. The tipster further discloses that despite all of the tension, Millicent wishes the singer and the actress “nothing but the best.” “They were both very young when they married. They both see it as something in the distant past, and he’s done a lot to make up for how he behaved,” the source divulges, concluding, “Millicent thinks Halle is the best.”
Divorce is never an easy thing to go through, but Gossip Cop doesn’t believe Halle Berry is worried about Van Hunt’s past. First, the tabloid doesn’t go into detail about if the actress is indeed wary of Hunt’s previous circumstances. More so, the paper dredged up the singer’s history with his former wife and suggests that he’s “always a cheater.” Additionally, if these “sources” claim Hunt’s ex-wife “likes” the X-Men actress, why would Berry be concerned? It sounds like the magazine is just trying to create drama for no reason. In regards to Berry’s romance with Hunt, People reported the artist met Berry’s two children adding the pair seem to be “getting serious.”
Gossip Cop doubts Berry would take the relationship seriously if she’s troubled over Hunt’s previous marriage. And it’s hard to trust the Enquirer’s article since the tabloid has been incorrect multiple times in the past when it comes to the actress. Last month, we busted the publication for claiming Berry was battling with Jennifer Lopez over who has the best body. Last year, the outlet purported that Berry was dating Keanu Reeves. Gossip Cop corrected these phony tales and will continue to do so until the tabloids get it right.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
