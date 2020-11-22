Halle Berry Worried About New Boyfriend's Sketchy Past?

“But people say ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’ and that’s got to be at the back of her mind,” the insider adds. The supermarket tabloid then details Hunt’s settlement agreement with his former wife, while also noting that Berry’s previous marriages that ended in divorce as well. The tipster further discloses that despite all of the tension, Millicent wishes the singer and the actress “nothing but the best.” “They were both very young when they married. They both see it as something in the distant past, and he’s done a lot to make up for how he behaved,” the source divulges, concluding, “Millicent thinks Halle is the best.”