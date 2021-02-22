Halle Berry Shows Off Her Legs In Pantsless Post

Halle Berry is no stranger to baring her life on Instagram, and that goes for her legs, too! The actress posted a casual snap on her page of her catching some rays dressed in nothing but a purple and black top and heels.

The actress shared the photo, which shows her in Kat Maconie heels and a LaQuan Smith top that we’re sure costs a frightening amount, with the caption, “soakin’ in that Sunday sun.” Spending time outdoors and in the sun is one of the key parts of Berry’s obviously successful plan to stay healthy and happy as she balances work and her personal life.

Halle Berry, 54, has every reason to show off her killer calves. Her directorial debut, Bruised, is releasing on Netflix later this year. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, sees Berry starring as an MMA fighter, and although Berry was already in killer shape, playing both the lead and director undoubtedly came with some incredibly difficult challenges.

She also worked on Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi action film Moonfall late last year as well, so she hopefully she’s enjoying a little bit of rest while continuing her Bad & Booshy Instagram series. The actress recently shared on the show that her first kiss was actually with one of her best girl friends to practice before making out with her boyfriend.

Halle Berry is currently dating musician Van Hunt, who’s also popped up on her Instagram page a few times since the two went public.

