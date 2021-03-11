Halle Berry Shares Pic In See-Through Dress Made From Surprising Material

Halle Berry can make anything look good, and she’s rocked everything from elegant dresses to slick suits. While we likely won’t be able to see her in a full red carpet ensemble anytime soon, she’s still flexing her fashion at home. She recently shared a photo of herself dressed in a sheer top adorned with butterflies and a black tulle skirt, and the outfit looks incredible.

What makes the ensemble, designed by Christian Siriano, so special is the fact it’s entirely made from recyclable materials. It may not be made from recycled fabric, but at least it’s a step in the right direction for high fashion. With Berry surrounded by bamboo and foliage, it’s one heck of a green photo set. The actress also included a brief clip of her walking in the flowing skirt while Ariana Grande’s “just like magic” played.

“looking for a red carpet moment,” Halle Berry wrote in the caption. She obviously didn’t have to look too hard because this look would absolutely win her a best-dressed nod at whatever awards show she’d wear it to.

Halle Berry rightfully got a ton of praise for the killer look. Kerry Washington, Tia Mowry, and even Ariana Grande left some encouraging emojis in the comments, while Ciara added, “So pretty.” Jamie Foxx wrote, “Kill em din.” Vanessa Bryant simply commented, “Love.” with a butterfly emoji.

Berry is likely enjoying her time at home with boyfriend Van Hunt. The two started their low-key romance last year, and after months of sly social media posts, the two confirmed their relationship. Since then, they’ve been keeping each other company while Hollywood is still mostly stuck in lockdown.

