Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Halle Berry in a black leather outfit News Halle Berry Shares Pic In See-Through Dress Made From Surprising Material

Halle Berry can make anything look good, and she’s rocked everything from elegant dresses to slick suits. While we likely won’t be able to see her in a full red carpet ensemble anytime soon, she’s still flexing her fashion at home. She recently shared a photo of herself dressed in a sheer top adorned with […]

 by Griffin Matis
Still from the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview with Oprah Winfrey Royals The One Non-Royal Thing From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Interview That Has Brits Stumped

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was a global event, drawing in 17 million viewers from both the States and across the pond. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared several shocking revelations and stories related to their departure from the royal family, but there was one aspect of the program that […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kim Kardashian in a gold dress with Kanye West in a black suit News Kanye West Pulled A Low Blow When It Comes To Co-Parenting Plan With Kim Kardashian

While divorce isn’t easy for anyone, it’s got to be even harder when it’s in the public eye and involves four kids. According to one source, Kanye West is taking some bold steps when it comes to his separation from Kim Kardashian, including one demand that likely makes their plans to co-parent their children a […]

 by Griffin Matis
Side-by-side photos of Victoria Beckham on the left, Blake Lively on the right, both looking very fashionable. News Report: Blake Lively And Victoria Beckham Launching Fashion Line

Are Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively launching a new fashion line together? One report claims Victoria needs Lively’s help to avoid financial ruin. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Save Me From Bankruptcy’ According to New Idea, “Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively’s friendship could be turning into a profitable venture.” Insiders say the two moms “want to design […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Halle Berry Shares Pic In See-Through Dress Made From Surprising Material

G
Griffin Matis
2:00 pm, March 11, 2021
Halle Berry in a black leather outfit
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Halle Berry can make anything look good, and she’s rocked everything from elegant dresses to slick suits. While we likely won’t be able to see her in a full red carpet ensemble anytime soon, she’s still flexing her fashion at home. She recently shared a photo of herself dressed in a sheer top adorned with butterflies and a black tulle skirt, and the outfit looks incredible.

What makes the ensemble, designed by Christian Siriano, so special is the fact it’s entirely made from recyclable materials. It may not be made from recycled fabric, but at least it’s a step in the right direction for high fashion. With Berry surrounded by bamboo and foliage, it’s one heck of a green photo set. The actress also included a brief clip of her walking in the flowing skirt while Ariana Grande’s “just like magic” played.

“looking for a red carpet moment,” Halle Berry wrote in the caption. She obviously didn’t have to look too hard because this look would absolutely win her a best-dressed nod at whatever awards show she’d wear it to.

Halle Berry rightfully got a ton of praise for the killer look. Kerry Washington, Tia Mowry, and even Ariana Grande left some encouraging emojis in the comments, while Ciara added, “So pretty.” Jamie Foxx wrote, “Kill em din.” Vanessa Bryant simply commented, “Love.” with a butterfly emoji.

Berry is likely enjoying her time at home with boyfriend Van Hunt. The two started their low-key romance last year, and after months of sly social media posts, the two confirmed their relationship. Since then, they’ve been keeping each other company while Hollywood is still mostly stuck in lockdown.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.