 by Eric Gasa
 by Matthew Radulski
 by Brianna Morton
 by Ariel Gordon
Halle Berry Says Yes To Pride Month AND Showing Some Skin In Topless Insta Post

E
Eric Gasa
4:04 pm, June 28, 2021
Halle Berry wears a black and gold gown on the red carpet
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Halle Berry has never been one to hide her pride – or her curves for that matter – and this latest Instagram post of hers only proves our point! With Pride Month nearing its end, Berry had to show her support (and some skin) for the fans.

Halle Berry Makes A Style Statement For Pride

“Love is ALWAYS the answer,” said the star which garnered nothing but support and adoration from fans in the comments.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this simple caption had some heavy lifting to do with the sexy pic Berry posted.

In the picture, the 54-year-old Oscar winner is wearing nothing but a sheer, rainbow-striped skirt, and walking off into a lush forest. Even though we can’t see her face, Berry looks carefree and full of wanderlust as she walks barefoot through the woods.

She also shows off her pleasantly tanned and toned back, as well as her lovely cascading brown locks of hair.

We won’t mince words but this pic is a bit cheeky! Berry’s choice of see-through skirt leaves little to the imagination and even shows off her rarely-seen butt tattoo!

Halle Berry Is Still As Stunning As Ever

What we still can’t get over is how effortlessly youthful Berry looks even at 54. Though Pride month is always a time to be happy, we can’t help but be happy ourselves for Berry’s confidence and body positivity.

It’s always amazing to see stars show their support for Pride but it’s even better when they pull it off so stylishly and not to mention sexily. Whether she’s walking the red carpet in full glam or the backwoods wearing nothing but a rainbow-sheer skirt, Berry simply continues to stun.

There’s Always Plenty Of Love To Go Around On Pride

Of course, Halle Berry wasn’t the only star to show their love and support during pride month! Chelsea Handler, someone who is never a stranger to showing off some skin, shared a similar post earlier this week featuring herself wearing nothing but a pride flag!

