Halle Berry Reveals Her First Kiss Wasn’t With A Boy

Halle Berry isn’t exactly shy when it comes to social media, and with the new episode of her Instagram series Bad & Booshy, she revealed the eyebrow-raising tale of her first kiss. The actress told her co-host and stylist Lindsay Flores that her first makeout wasn’t with her boyfriend at the time. Instead, it was a 30-minute session with her girl best friend to try and lock down how to best lock lips with her beau.

“My first kiss…was a girl,” Halle Berry explained, “’cause I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to french kiss him. But I didn’t know how to french kiss, so I got my best girl friend at the time to show me how to french kiss so I could french kiss him.”

“So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to french kiss a boy,” the actress said. “And then the next night, I went and french kissed LaShawn Boyd.” Flores thankfully asked what everyone was thinking and inquired about which kiss was better. Berry took a second to think about it before settling on the one with her boyfriend.

Given that she spent so long learning how to do it right, it’s a fair decision to say that she enjoyed it more the second time. To be fair, we’ve got to give props to her friend for being so helpful in her bestie’s time of need.

Of course, that was years ago, and Halle Berry now seems to be quite happy with her current boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. The two have been dating for several months now, and they make a beyond cute couple.

