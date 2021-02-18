Gossipcop

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton together in 2006 Entertainment Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Teaming Up For New 6-Part Reality Show?

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been close friends for decades. Kardashian’s friendship with Hilton, as well as appearances on The Simple Life, are partially what made her such a huge celebrity. One tabloid recently claimed Hilton and Kardashian were reuniting for a new reality project. Gossip Cop looked into the story, and here’s what […]

Kylie Minogue wears a white dress and smiles against a white background Celebrities Kylie Minogue Planning ‘Double Wedding’ With Younger Sister?

Is Kylie Minogue secretly planning a double wedding with her sister Dannii? A tabloid reports this week that not only is the legendary Australian singer putting together her own wedding in her hometown of Melbourne, but that her younger sister’s going to follow her down the aisle. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.  Kylie Minogue Wants […]

Danny Moder in a white shirt and jacket omm the left, Julia Roberts on the right in a blue shirt and white jacket News Julia Roberts ‘Clashing Non-Stop’ With Husband Danny Moder?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for over 18 years. One tabloid believes this marriage could be coming to an end very soon, so Gossip Cop looked into it. Here’s what we found. Back in December OK! reported Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were taking a “make-or-break vacay” to Hawaii. An insider said […]

Close up of Olivia Munn smiling in front of a black background Uncategorized Tom Cruise, Olivia Munn Dating?

Did Tom Cruise pursue a romance with Olivia Munn last year? Gossip Cop is revisiting the report that came from a tabloid. Here’s what we learned. Last February, NW claimed Tom Cruise was on a mission to find love at a pre-Oscar’s party. The tabloid insisted the actor only attended the soiree with the hopes […]

Halle Berry Reveals Her First Kiss Wasn’t With A Boy

Halle Berry isn’t exactly shy when it comes to social media, and with the new episode of her Instagram series Bad & Booshy, she revealed the eyebrow-raising tale of her first kiss. The actress told her co-host and stylist Lindsay Flores that her first makeout wasn’t with her boyfriend at the time. Instead, it was a 30-minute session with her girl best friend to try and lock down how to best lock lips with her beau.

“My first kiss…was a girl,” Halle Berry explained, “’cause I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to french kiss him. But I didn’t know how to french kiss, so I got my best girl friend at the time to show me how to french kiss so I could french kiss him.”

“So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to french kiss a boy,” the actress said. “And then the next night, I went and french kissed LaShawn Boyd.” Flores thankfully asked what everyone was thinking and inquired about which kiss was better. Berry took a second to think about it before settling on the one with her boyfriend.

Given that she spent so long learning how to do it right, it’s a fair decision to say that she enjoyed it more the second time. To be fair, we’ve got to give props to her friend for being so helpful in her bestie’s time of need.

Of course, that was years ago, and Halle Berry now seems to be quite happy with her current boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. The two have been dating for several months now, and they make a beyond cute couple.

