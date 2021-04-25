Halle Berry ‘Headed For The Altar’ With New Boyfriend?

Halle Berry‘s love life has always been under a lot of scrutiny, and fans of the actress know that her history isn’t free from heartbreak. One outlet says that she’s forgotten her past thanks to her new beau. Here’s what’s going on.

Halle Berry Wants A Fourth Wedding?

“Halle Headed To The Altar” declares the latest issue of Life & Style. The magazine says that the actress has had a rough time with love, with “three devastating divorces” leaving her ready to give up on ever walking down the aisle again. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever,” the outlet quotes Berry, “that’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid…and I’m kind of anti-fairy tales today.” She made that statement back in 2017, the magazine notes, before she found her newest boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

The couple went public back in September, and after their seven-month romance, she’s starting to believe in fairy tales again. An anonymous source tells Life & Style that Berry “is seriously thinking about the tying the knot again” after finding love with Hunt. “Halle’s never been this happy. If he were to propose, she’d say yes,” the snitch adds.

Is Halle Berry Getting Married?

This is a classic bait-and-switch from Life & Style. The headline says that she’s headed to the altar while the story itself says that if her boyfriend did decide to spontaneously propose — to a woman who’s admitted that she felt a lot of grief after her previous marriages collapsed — that she’d say yes. And honestly, to be fair to the tabloid, Halle Berry and Van Hunt look like they’re super happy with their relationship. Is a marriage off the table forever? No, but it’s a bit much for Life & Style to promise that wedding bells are in the future.

This same tabloid previously reported that Halle Berry had actually fallen into a spicy romance with Keanu Reeves, which was an outright lie. The outlet also tried to pair her off with Ben Affleck in 2019 as well. There’s also the fact that Life & Style has claimed that Taylor Swift was headed to the altar in 2018, and it did the same thing with Leonardo DiCaprio. The bottom line here is that this magazine has no idea what’s going on with Halle Berry, and it’s gotten pretty much every celebrity engagement story wrong for years. Halle Berry might get married again, but we don’t think Life & Style will know anything about it.

