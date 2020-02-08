Why Halle Berry Thinks More Moms Should Have Kids After 40

By Elyse Johnson |

Halle Berry is standing by her decision of having her children at a later age and wants other mothers to know of the advantages of it. The actress is the proud mom of two children, Nahla and Maceo, and is enjoying every moment of motherhood. Berry welcomed her first child at the age of 41 and her second child at 47. The actress recently shared why she was happy waiting to have her children and why she finds being a mom after 40 “more meaningful.”

Halle Berry is loving being a mom

The actress stated that becoming a parent after 40 is better simply because you are much more ready than at the age of 20. “You know yourself better. You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly. When you wait later in life, you can really put your kids forward I think in a more meaningful way,” Berry shared with Us Magazine. The actress also encouraged other women to do the same if they were thinking about waiting to have children later on.

Berry had her first child with former partner Gabriel Aubry, a French-Canadian model that Berry dated for five years. Their daughter was born in March 2008. Berry began dating French actor Olivier Martinez after the two starred in the film Dark Tide. The two married in July 2013 and shortly after, Berry gave birth to their son. The couple divorced in 2016. Prior to the birth of her son, Berry shared that she didn’t think it was possible for her to get pregnant at the age of 47. She continued that her daughter “prayed” for a sibling and that only her daughter’s prayers made it possible.

“I didn’t think it was possibly at my age, honestly. They call it a geriatric pregnancy. I was, you know, on my way. This is probably way TMI, but I was kind of premenopausal, so to have this happen was huge,” the actress stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The actress is a proud parent of her son and daughter

Since having her children, Berry has shared some of the sweetest photos of her children on her social media. From taking vacations to even awarding her son as her #ManCrushMonday, it’s clear that Berry cherishes every moment with her children and motherhood. Regardless of her happiness, Berry is still the subject of various rumors in tabloids in regards to her love life.

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop debunked various stories about the actress being linked to her costars. A tabloid reported that Berry was dating her John Wick 3 costar, Keanu Reeves after an alleged source claimed to have knowledge of the co-stars “relationship.” Gossip Cop busted this rumor after checking with a valid source that stated this rumor was made-up.