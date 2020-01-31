Halle Berry Dating Rumors

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Halle Berry’s dating life has always been the subject of much speculation by tabloids and gossip columns. Much of it isn’t true. Here’s a roundup of recent false rumors on the subject that Gossip Cop has busted.

Last January, OK! ran a false story about Berry dating her John Wick 3 co-star Keanu Reeves. Citing a supposed “insider” claiming to have knowledge of the relationship, the tabloid suggested Berry had been interested in Reeves for “years.” The outlet further maintained that the two were planning on taking things “to the next level” after production on their film had wrapped. Gossip Cop checked in with an actual source close to the two, who confirmed that the rumor was completely made-up. This was just another case of OK! confusing actors’ on-screen chemistry for a real-life romance.

The year before, Berry was immersed in a blizzard of dating rumors. In June 2018, the gossip website MediaTakeOut made the completely unsubstantiated claim that Berry had “gone gay” after years of failed relationships with men. The proof? Berry was spotted in public with a female friend and also made an Instagram post in support of Pride month. That’s it. A rep for Berry confirmed to Gossip Cop that the supposed “date” was nothing more the actress catching up with a “longtime friend.” It was a complete non-story.

Just one month before that, in May, the Star published an article suggesting that Berry was crushing on actor Chadwick Boseman. The magazine claimed Berry’s team had reached out to Boseman to set up a dinner date. That’s one of the less romantic ways to ask a person out – if it were true – which it wasn’t. A supposed “source” added that Berry was “Chadwick’s dream girl.” In reality, the two stars have no such connection building. Berry’s spokespersons confirmed once again for Gossip Cop that the rumor was false.

In January 2018, Gossip Cop debunked yet another phony dating rumor about Berry, this one putting her in a relationship with the tabloid world’s favorite leading man: Brad Pitt. NW purported to have inside information that the two were meeting up in secret, with Pitt “casually wining and dining” Berry over the preceding months. Speaking with Gossip Cop, reps from both Pitt and Berry dismissed the story for being as absurd as it sounded. Whether or not Berry is in a romantic relationship with anyone, it’s clear the tabloids and gossip sites have no insight into her personal life whatsoever.