Halle Berry Broke Up With Boyfriend Van Hunt? Here’s What We Know

It certainly doesn’t help MTO’s case that the blog has made multiple false claims about the rich and famous. For instance, the outlet once claimed that Kourtney Kardashian had “come out” as a lesbian and “leaked” pictures of her new wife. Kardashian did nothing of the sort, Gossip Cop found. The gossip site also insisted that Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, had undergone a total face transplant, which was of course utterly absurd. The procedure is still highly experimental and is generally saved for people with overwhelming facial trauma, not for cosmetic reasons. This site is never shy about going over the top, but somehow it always shies away from the truth.