Halle Berry Broke Up With Boyfriend Van Hunt? Here’s What We Know

Has Halle Berry broken up with her new boyfriend, musician Van Hunt? A popular gossip site claims the two ended their relationship after the new year because the two had slowly been growing apart. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can explain what’s really going on.
Over the weekend, MTO News reported that actress Halle Berry, who had recently opened up about her new beau Van Hunt, had already called quits on the relationship. The gossip blog neglects to specify exactly where it heard the rumor, instead sourcing it to a vague “popular Hollywood insider’s” Instagram account.
Speaking of Instagram accounts, apparently Berry has been using hers to “blast her former love,” the outlet claims. The Catwoman actress posted a meme to her Instagram page about how women don’t owe anything to anyone. She captioned the post, “& that’s on mary had a little lamb.”
The disreputable site then delves into Berry’s past relationships, including her “bitter divorce” from ex-husband Olivier Martinez and her “bitter child custody battle” with Gabriel Aubry, whose last name is misspelled in the article as “Autry.” Guess the editors didn't have the time, or the interest, to perform a quick spell-check. Snidely, the blog continues, “And that's just the latest of her failed relationships.”
The outlet mentions a few of the “dozens of failed relationships” Berry has had over the years, including romances with Wesley Snipes, Christopher Williams, Eddie Murphy, and David Justice, a baseball star Berry married, then divorced, in the ’90s.
It’s embarrassingly clear what narrative this outlet is angling for. Halle Berry has obviously been cast, at least in the mind of this often debunked site, as the woman who can’t keep a man. Why else would the article take the time to list out several of Berry’s ex-partners? Or make it a point to use the word “bitter” twice in quick succession?
The last time Berry posted about Van Hunt was on January 16. She posted two, close up photos of Hunt’s face, captioning the shots, “when ya man is ya muse.” Hunt has also posted about Berry recently, revealing in a post just last week that he’d been working out with his actress girlfriend and her trainer. Based on social media activity, it would seem that the two are still very much together, despite the naysaying from one of the most disingenuous gossip outlets around.
It certainly doesn’t help MTO’s case that the blog has made multiple false claims about the rich and famous. For instance, the outlet once claimed that Kourtney Kardashian had “come out” as a lesbian and “leaked” pictures of her new wife. Kardashian did nothing of the sort, Gossip Cop found. The gossip site also insisted that Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, had undergone a total face transplant, which was of course utterly absurd. The procedure is still highly experimental and is generally saved for people with overwhelming facial trauma, not for cosmetic reasons. This site is never shy about going over the top, but somehow it always shies away from the truth.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
