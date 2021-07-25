I Tried A Zero-Shampoo Hair Washing Method And This Is What Happened

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One day without washing my hair, and it looks like I poured olive oil in it. It’s greasy, lifeless and gross. But that doesn’t just happen after one day.

If I take a shower at night, sleep on my hair–whether dry or damp–I wake up with a major cow lick and oily scalp. Oh, and add some major frizz and tangles to that lineup. I really can’t win.

That was until I came across Hairstory, a brand that prides themselves on saying no to both shampoo and conditioner.

All About Hairstory

The brand’s website claims that normal shampoo and conditioner damage your hair, and are toxic to the environment. Therefore, Hairstory has made it its mission to cleanse hair without eliciting harm.

Hairstory executes this initiative by following four core values:

Eliminating detergents Minimizing wash days Creating solutions for every hair type Only using environmentally friendly products

In other words, Hairstory is creating healthy, balanced scalps, providing more time between washes, creating optimal formulas for all hair strands, and exceeding environmental beauty standards. And it’s all thank to one product: Hairstory’s New Wash.

I was immediately skeptical, but nonetheless, I was intrigued and decided to try it out on my interesting hair.

Choosing The Right Products

After being pulled in by promising outcomes, I jumped on the Hairstory website. I was unsure of where to start, but thankfully, Hairstory provides users with a hair care quiz.

I simply navigated to the quiz, entered my name and email and answered some questions about my strands. The quiz instantly listed the ideal products for my hair goals.

After the quiz and some personal decision making, I added the New Wash Deep Kit to my cart. The kit includes one Deep New Wash–intentionally designed for limp, oily strands–, a refresh powder, and a scalp massage brush.

And I couldn’t have received my products on a better day. My hair was extra greasy, as it had been in a french braid for half the day and a pony tail for the other half–I was ready to truly test out this no-shampoo hair wash method.

New Wash Review

I jumped in the shower, and popped open the Deep New Wash. It smelled fresh and clean. However, I could pick up on the scent of apple cider vinegar. It wasn’t overpowering, though, like most apple cider vinegar cocktailed products. (I counted that as win number one.)

Then, I squeezed out about two quarter sized amounts of New Wash into my palm, massaged it into my scalp and took it all the way down to the tips of my hair. During this process, I used my scalp massage brush.

Quite frankly, though, I felt like nothing was happening. There were no suds and no foam. I thought to myself, “I might as well be washing my hair with just water.” I rinsed out the product using the scalp massage brush again, and that was it. No conditioner required or suggested.

I for sure thought I would still have super dirty hair, but I held onto hope. I mean, my hair did feel smooth and silky (win number two).

The Results

Immediately After Using Hairstory

Jumping out of the shower, I dried my hair off with a towel and brushed it through. This is where win number three really blew me away.

My hair is always super tangled after a shower, and I lose a bunch of hair when I brush it out. But after using the New Wash, it wasn’t tangled at all, causing little to no hair loss. I’m talking about only losing a few strands, if that. Plus, my hair actually felt clean–who would’ve thought!

I wondered how a no-shampoo product genuinely cleaned my hair, and it’s all thanks to the natural ingredients used in the New Wash formula.

The formula contains argan oil to help repair damage and apple cider vinegar to maintain proper pH levels and removed build up. Aloe vera leaf juice is also included to cleanse pores while jojoba seed oil is meant to resolve build up and condition. Lastly, the evening primrose oil is meant to nourish hair and remove impurities.

It’s a pretty stellar ingredient lineup if you ask me.

Day One After Using Hairstory

The next morning, I ran to my bathroom to check out my mane.

I ended up brushing out my hair with zero pain and was surprised to find wavy (but not frizzy) locks. My hair also had a major increase in body, which made it appear thicker and healthier. (Wins number four and five.)

And to my surprise, my hair was still clean after a night’s sleep. While I did notice some oiliness around the sides of my ears, I’m writing that off as user mistake. Because it was my first time using the scalp massage brush, so I probably didn’t wash those sections well enough.

Day Two After Using Hairstory

Once the following morning rolled around, I noticed my roots were a bit greasy, but it was nothing like I was used to. I simply puffed in some of the powder product, and my hair was good as new. It was full, clean and voluminous.

But I do have to note that the powder is different than usual spray-in dry shampoo. It leaves a slightly gritty texture to help with styling, but that feature is intentional. Plus, the all natural ingredients contain zero talc and zero aerosol spray. Yes, please!

Hairstory’s Products Actually Worked

Despite all of my hesitations and reservations, Hairstory’s Deep New Wash actually worked for my hair. It didn’t just clean my hair, but it reduced oiliness, minimized frizz, added body and eliminated snags–all without the use of shampoo or conditioner.

The powder product also helped rid of excess oil and mattified my mane with just a couple of puffs. And I can’t forget about praising the scalp massage brush–it’s definitely become a staple in my shower routine.

Interested In Trying It Yourself?

If you’re interested in trying out some Hairstory products for yourself, I listed some of my faves down below.

But remember, changing any product in your beauty routine will require a slight adjustment period. So be patient with the results, as everyone’s hair and body chemistry is different. Still, I encourage you to try something new and find what’s best for you.

Happy washing!

