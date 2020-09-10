Hailey Bieber Questioning Her Future With Justin Bieber Over His Mood Swings

Last year, a tabloid claimed Hailey Baldwin was “sick” of playing Justin Bieber’s "therapist" and "dealing with his mood swings." This, the magazine asserted, was making the model “question” her future with the singer. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be inaccurate. The young couple is still going strong regardless of the rumors about their relationship.
Around this time last summer, Justin Bieber opened up about his struggles with mental health and the pressure he dealt with growing up as a child star. Yet, the musician’s vulnerability was quickly used against him when the magazine, Heat, alleged Bieber’s fight with his demons were too much for Hailey Baldwin. Despite Bieber citing his wife as the one that keeps him grounded, the tabloid asserted the singer’s problems were overwhelming Baldwin.
An unnamed insider told the outlet Baldwin felt like “his therapist sometimes” and “it was an incredible amount of pressure to put on such a young person, especially one so inexperienced with this kind of thing." The publication’s source added, "Hailey's exhausted, and it feels like she's constantly managing Justin's mood swings." The story further contended Baldwin wanted Bieber to get better but felt more like his “carer than his wife.”
From there, the suspicious source stated Baldwin was saddled with a "huge responsibility" despite feeling "like she's not equipped to help him." This had the model worrying about her future with Bieber.
Yet, the story came out a year ago and the couple hasn’t broken up. The two seem stronger than ever with the recent pictures they’ve shared on their respective social media pages, including a long road trip the couple recently took in RV. Additionally, a few months ago, Baldwin had spoken about her husband’s struggles and sickness and how she stood by him throughout everything.
He's an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I'm lucky,
Baldwin stated during an interview with Elle Magazine. Still, the tabloid continued to make inaccurate claims about the spouses. A few weeks ago, the National Enquirer claimed Baldwin wanted to take a break from Bieber. The unreliable paper asserted the singer had become too “clingy and his controlling ways were “prompting her to call a time-out on the marriage.” Gossip Cop found the story to be completely untrue since there was no evidence to support it.
Last year, another magazine, Life & Style, contended Bieber and Baldwin were having problems over Selena Gomez. Even though Bieber had an on and off relationship with Gomez before his marriage to Baldwin, Gossip Cop learned from a mutual pal that the singer and the model were perfectly happy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.