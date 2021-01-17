Hailey Baldwin Pushed To 'Breaking Point' Over Justin Bieber's Mental Health Problems?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Hailey Baldwin couldn’t handle dealing with Justin Bieber’s mental health struggles. Gossip Cop investigated the report when it came out. Here’s a look back on the story.
In 2020, OK! reported that Hailey Baldwin struggled to deal with Justin Bieber’s health difficulties, particularly his ongoing mental health issues. Bieber has been very open about his struggles with depression and addiction to drugs, but the tabloid alleged the model bit off more than she could chew. An insider told the tabloid, “Hailey's tried hard, but it was an uphill struggle with Justin's depression, which seems to have gotten worse in the past few months." The source added, “Their friends were worried that Hailey's feeling so stressed and suffocated that she might even decide to leave him."
According to the magazine, the model’s, whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, marriage to the famed pop star has been “crippling.”
"Before she got married, she was traveling the globe partying with her fashion friends. Now they are all living the high life without her, while she's become kind of a desperate housewife,” the insider revealed.
The report ended with the source claiming Bieber’s upcoming world tour would be cut short like the singer’s 2017 tour, which abruptly ended due to the pop star’s fight with depression. “People are hoping Hailey will be able to talk him out of it, but there's only so much she can do,” the tipster concluded.
Since the report came out a year ago and the young couple is still together, it’s evident the account was false. At the time, Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus tale after finding reliable evidence that Hailey Bieber was, and still is, very much in love with Justin Bieber. We’d also like to note that exploiting anyone's conflict with any mental health disorder is tasteless and insensitive. Both Bieber and Baldwin have spoken out about their grapple with anxiety and depression. In 2019, Baldwin revealed in an interview with Glamour how she handles her fight with anxiety, stating:
People would ask me, ‘How are you?’ and I’d be like, ‘I’m fine; I’m good.’ But really I’d be crying in my hotel room all night. You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It’s hard. Things are difficult. I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions.
Additionally, this isn't the first time OK! made up stories about the spouses. In 2019, the same tabloid asserted Baldwin delayed her wedding to Bieber, which Gossip Cop proved was incorrect. Recently, the outlet claimed Bieber was studying to become a minister, also a fictitious report.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.