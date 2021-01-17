Hailey Baldwin Pushed To 'Breaking Point' Over Justin Bieber's Mental Health Problems?

Hailey's 'Crippling' Marriage To Justin

According to the magazine, the model’s, whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, marriage to the famed pop star has been “crippling.”

"Before she got married, she was traveling the globe partying with her fashion friends. Now they are all living the high life without her, while she's become kind of a desperate housewife,” the insider revealed.

The report ended with the source claiming Bieber’s upcoming world tour would be cut short like the singer’s 2017 tour, which abruptly ended due to the pop star’s fight with depression. “People are hoping Hailey will be able to talk him out of it, but there's only so much she can do,” the tipster concluded.