Hailey Baldwin Hiding ‘Baby Bump’ At Recent Lunch With Justin Bieber?

Is Hailey Baldwin expecting a baby with Justin Bieber? Gossip Cop recently confronted this rumor, but some new photos have come to light. With new evidence, we’re going to re-examine this story.

Baby Bieber Incoming?

Back in February 2020, the National Enquirer claimed that Hailey Baldwin was trying to hide a baby bump while out to lunch with her husband Justin Bieber. A source said, “She drew in her jacket to seemingly hide her torso, and at another, she seemed to be cradling her tummy in a maternal way.” This baby seemingly ended what a source called a “rough patch,” and “now they feel like they’re in a good place and ready to start a family.”

Gossip Cop waited a few months to debunk this story. Hailey Baldwin’s figure hadn’t changed at all, and there wasn’t really any evidence that the two were in a rough patch. The best this tabloid could do was say Baldwin touched her stomach… something people do every day, especially in the winter.

What’s Going On?

Since it’s been over a year since this story came out, it’s fairly obvious that this tabloid made this story up. Bieber and Baldwin recently took a vacation to Turks and Caicos, where a bikini-clad Baldwin did not look pregnant at all. They were also all smiles, so it doesn’t look like the relationship is in any danger either. Every day, this Enquirer story looks even more ridiculous.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Do Want Kids

In a December appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber addressed if they’ll start a family. The “Love Yourself” singer said, “I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay.” He added that Hailey Baldwin “wants to have a few” children, and they’re “going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out.” It sounds like the two definitely want children in the future, even if it’s not right now.

More Bogus Stories

After Justin Bieber did that interview with DeGeneres, the Enquirer claimed that Baldwin was furious. We debunked that story because Hailey Baldwin has also spoken about family planning. This tabloid also called Bieber their neighbors’ nightmare who had bad acne. It’s actually targeted his skin on more than one occasion and said that Baldwin had kicked Bieber out of their bed over some pimples.

These stories targeting Bieber’s looks expose that this tabloid is more interested in trashing him than telling a truthful story. This bogus pregnancy story is just further proof that this tabloid is not a valid source for news about Bieber and Baldwin.

