Hailey Baldwin Grossed Out By Justin Bieber's Acne?

It’s apparent that Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin are head over heels in love with each other, yet the tabloids continue to pick at their romance. Last year, a tabloid alleged Baldwin kicked her husband out because of his facial. Gossip Cop couldn’t even believe the ridiculous tale, which is why we corrected fabricated article. Looking back, it’s laughable to see how far these unreliable publications will go to make up such outlandish stories about the young couple.
365 days ago, the National Enquirer ran the headline "Hailey Bans Pimply Bieber From Bed!” for its absurd article which purported Baldwin refused to sleep next to Bieber. The preposterous paper dubbed Bieber as “pizza-faced” while a dubious source maintained the singer’s wife told him to “clean up his act if he wants to get back in the sack."
Following this, a doctor who never treated the singer was quoted stating the acne was caused by stress. "Stress can stimulate the release of hormones that increase oil production. Also, when people are stressed, they often eat foods that increase their risk of breakout - like processed foods and sugar,” the medical expert stated, even though he's never treated Bieber. Even though scientifically stress has been linked to ance, it was unclear how any of this pertained to Bieber and Baldwin's relationship.
The entire story didn’t add up one bit. Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting the bogus narrative. We spoke to a source close to Bieber who assured us the story wasn’t true, confirming our suspicions. In general, the idea Baldwin would kick Bieber out of the bed because of acne was irrational. Plus, given the posts the couple has shared on Instagram since they’ve gotten together, it doesn’t look like Baldwin is the least bit grossed out by her husband.
This wasn't the first time the paper made up an absurd story about the couple. Last June, the Enquirer claimed Bieber was “two-timing” Baldwin with Kourtney Kardashian. The fabricated piece alleged the singer was sending secret texts and emails to the reality star. A supposed source claimed the singer never got over Kardashian, Gossip Cop pointed out if this was true, why would he ask Baldwin to marry him? Gossip Cop dismissed the false story.
Two years ago, we busted the unreliable publication for claiming Baldwin and Bieber’s relationship was in trouble just after getting engaged. The outlet asserted the young couple were “already in trouble” but didn’t even offer what exactly the cause of their “problems” was. Despite what this phony source told the publication, it’s apparent the relationship wasn’t doomed. Especially since they married shortly after getting engaged.
