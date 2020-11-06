Hailey Baldwin Fed Up With Tabloids Over Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin has had enough of the tabloids and their false pregnancy rumors!
On Thursday, the 23-year-old model and took to her Instagram stories to call out Us Weekly for a story they were about to publish claiming she was pregnant with her first child. Calling the tabloid’s bluff and shutting their lie down with a slam, Baldwin wrote:
Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @Usweekly. I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what important aka the election.
The blonde stunner has been plagued with pregnancy rumors since marrying her pop star husband, Justin Bieber, in 2018. The speculation recently kicked up again, leading fans to wonder if the famous pair are getting ready to welcome a bouncy baby into their high-profile lives
Turns out, the answer is no. For now, the pair are happy enjoying their status as a young, happily married couple. In his new YouTube documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons, the 26-year-old “Yummy” singer revealed that he’s been spending some serious time with his wife in lockdown—and is loving every minute of it.
“Her and I have really big lives," Bieber told the film crew. "Hailey is such a driven person. I’m such a driven person. So it allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually a really beautiful thing."
Tabloid rumors and false stories are nothing new to Baldwin and Bieber. Since getting together, the pair have been erroneously scrutinized. Gossip Cop has busted all kinds of rumors about them from not getting along to being in love with other people and on the brink of divorce.
Clearly, none of these claims are true and the couple is happy with their lives together. We’re glad Baldwin put a halt to the Us Weekly story and shut down the pregnancy rumors once and for all!