Hailey Baldwin Bieber Says She 'Needs A Break' From 'Clingy' Justin Bieber?

Is Hailey Baldwin Bieber looking to take a break from her “clingy” husband Justin Bieber? In light of a recent interview, Gossip Cop is prepared to debunk this tale.
The National Enquirer has cooked up some quarantine beef between the “Love Yourself” crooner and his Baldwin bride. Apparently his “clingy, controlling ways” are “prompting her to call a time-out on the marriage.” The story relies heavily on a single anonymous insider, which is always a terrible sign. If the tabloid is to be believed, Hailey can’t get a moment to herself “without Justin coming in and demanding her attention.” Justin does not trust Hailey’s friends either, and fears they “are filling her head with poison about the marriage. He doesn’t want to let her out of his sight!”
If Justin is living in constant fear that Hailey will walk out, then how would keeping her in his direct line of sight help anything at all? If Hailey’s friends are unhappy, then shouldn’t the tabloid be able to name names instead of keeping it vague? Plus, the only people who would know physically where the couple are in their home would be the Bieber’s themselves, making this whole story all the less likely.
It’s worth noting too that the Enquirer has targeted the Biebers before. About a year ago, Gossip Cop busted the rag when it said Hailey was growing disgusted by Justin’s acne. The tabloid called him “pizza-faced” which isn’t very nice. The couple has stayed together, so that accusation was laughable. Both Bieber’s are active on Instagram and post with and about each other frequently
This story is completely false. Hailey recently spoke at PaleyFest LA and sounded quite happy about how her and Justin’s pandemic has been going: “Honestly, I really do think we’ve enjoyed this time.” She said the two share empathy toward those effected, but as newlyweds, they’ve “really been able to create a deeper bond.” Any rumors of unpleasantness are unfounded.
This tabloid is just churning out erroneous stories about marital turmoil in quarantine. Earlier in the pandemic, it ran a story about Bruce Willis and his wife arguing over Willis’ decision to quarantine with Demi Moore. That story was bogus, as Willis’ wife joined him and Moore just as soon as she was able.
The Enquirer also claimed Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were on the verge of a break-up because of a lousy quarantine haircut. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were also subjected to similar clingy quarantine rumors.
None of these tumultuous quarantine stories have amounted to anything, as Gossip Cop has proven time and again. It’s important to remember those quarantine arguments are not in public, so the only people privy to them are the people involved. If a tabloid is reporting a big quarantine fight, how would it really know what happened?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.