Hailey Baldwin Asked ‘Incredibly Clingy’ Justin Bieber To Go On A Break Amid Allegations?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked the world and got married in 2018. However, did Baldwin ask the popstar for space last year after rape allegations surfaced against him? One tabloid claimed she did last July. Gossip Cop is looking back at the story and where the spouses stand today.

Did Baldwin Ask Bieber For Space?

This time last year, Star purported that Baldwin had asked her husband for a break after close to two years of marriage. At the time, the couple was documenting their marriage on Facebook’s The Biebers on Watch. With the pandemic going on and the forced togetherness of the television show, the physical closeness of her husband was apparently starting to get to Baldwin after her husband’s recent rape allegations.

“Justin’s become increasingly clingy,” a supposed insider said adding, “Hailey had to sit him down and explain it’s not healthy for them to be joined at the hip.” The publication pointed out at the time, that Baldwin had just packed her bags to head to Italy with friend Bella Hadid, leaving Bieber alone. According to the publication, this added to his insecurity about his marriage.

Revisiting Gossip Cop’s Take

Gossip Cop was all on top of this story’s inconsistencies. Baldwin did go on that trip, but it was for work and not to just get away from her husband. When she returned, she joined Bieber in Utah for an actual vacation. If she wanted space from her husband, why would she go on vacation with him? As we pointed out, Bieber also shut down his rape allegations with Baldwin’s support, providing hard evidence that the claims were fictional. The couple was doing fine and continues to seem happy together.

Since this article was first published, the couple’s Facebook Watch reality show ended after 12 episodes. Bieber released his sixth album, entitled Justice, in March and a surprise gospel album on Easter this year. The couple is still together and seems to have moved on from the allegations.

Repeat Offenders

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have also had to endure plenty of rumors about themselves in the last year, especially from Star. In January 2020, the outlet wrote a story where Baldwin wanted out of her marriage because of her husband’s supposed battle with depression. Another article claimed the couple was arguing over whether or not to have kids, with Baldwin wanting to wait. This story was repeated a few months later in another report, this time alleging Bieber wanted his wife to give up her modeling career to stay home and have babies. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

