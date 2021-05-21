Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marriage ‘In Crisis’ Due To Work Pressures?

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow created a lifestyle empire with her million-dollar company Goop. But is her success in the business world putting stress on her marriage to Brad Falchuk? One tabloid seems to think so. Gossip Cop is here to investigate the claim and find the out truth.

Goop Taking Over Her Life?

Heat is claiming the Iron Man star has been working too hard during the pandemic and it’s putting pressure on her marriage. The magazine cited high-stress levels, “crazy long” workdays, and lack of work-life balance as the main causes for the couple’s current relationship “strain.” A source referenced the early days of their marriage when the couple lived apart. “She’s working crazy long hours, and Brad is the one who suffers when she’s stressed out. She’s so focused on her work, he might as well be living apart from her again – he just wants her to calm down and not let work take over.” The outlet then predicted if Gwyneth’s obsession with her work doesn’t ease off, “it’s looking like Brad might like to revisit that arrangement.”

The rest of the two-page exposé harped on Paltrow’s “obsession” with Goop, the inside source saying the same thing over and over again. “A lot of people are suffering because of her lack of work-life balance. She’s pulling 12-hour days at the drop of a hat, acting grouchy and tense when she and Brad are supposed to be enjoying couple time.” While the source did praise Paltrow for being so hands-on, they criticized her for not delegating her work to other people, ending the article with, “she’s got a life outside of work to take care of, too.”

The Truth About Paltrow

First off, Gossip Cop should clear up the specifics of the couple not living together early on in their marriage. In interviews given by Paltrow, the actress made it clear that the living situation had more to do with what was best for their kids, rather than of reflection on their own relationship. Both Falchuk and Paltrow have two kids from their previous marriages, the Sliding Doors actress’s ex being Chris Martin. But not only is this article sexist, but it’s also false. This kind of creepy, omniscient relationship narrative is nothing new in tabloid journalism.

Just this month, Gossip Cop has busted a story from New Idea claimed Keith Urban was angry at Nicole Kidman for “flirting” with Alexander Skarsgard, which she wasn’t, and debunked a false claim in the National Enquirer when it reported Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were fighting over having kids. Just like this story from Heat, these stories were blatantly untrue, not to mention the sexist overtones of both. It’s a trope the tabloids fall back to far too often and we’re only too happy to call them out for it.

