Gwyneth Paltrow Went On ‘Booze Bender’ During Quarantine?

Did Gwyneth Paltrow hit the bottle a little too hard during quarantine? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Pickled’ Gwyneth Paltrow Drinking Too Much During Lockdown?

According to a recent edition of the Globe, Gwyneth Paltrow “drank like a fish” while on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The wellness guru admitted to drinking seven nights a week while in quarantine. Her drink of choice was one of her own inventions called a “Buster Paltrow.” She named the cocktail after her grandfather who apparently had an affinity for whiskey sours. Paltrow’s specialty drink is made with her favorite quinoa-distilled whiskey and is paired with a bit of maple syrup and lemon juice.

The Iron Man star admitted to having two Buster Paltrows a night during quarantine. “I went totally off the rails,” the Academy Award-winning actress confessed. Paltrow mused, “I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy.” According to the report, Paltrow may have other vices.

The actress has admitted to indulging in the occasional cigarette, leading the publication to posit that Paltrow’s biggest challenge was avoiding nicotine. Finally, the magazine explains that the “fancy-schmancy” Goop founder might be hiding yet another “naughty habit.” Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, hawks a plethora of sex products, including a line of vibrators and sex-themed candles, leading the magazine to speculate that Paltrow has all kinds of vices she’s not sharing.

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Hitting Bottle Every Night’?

It is true that Paltrow admitted to indulging a bit too much during quarantine, but the full story might not be as scandalous as the tabloid makes it out to be. The publication fails to give any context for Paltrow’s story. Instead, the actress’s quotes are framed as the shameful confessions of a glitzy self-care mogul given exclusively to the magazine.

In reality, all of Paltrow’s quotes are taken from the podcast SmartLess. The casual talk show is hosted by actors and comedians Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. As a guest on the podcast, Paltrow discussed her professional and personal life. When Paltrow was asked if she has any vices, she admitted to drinking during quarantine. That being said, she maintained that she’s off the booze now, aside from the occasional drink every now and then.

As far as her smoking habit goes, there’s nothing to suggest she was losing to the urge to smoke during quarantine. Rather, the actress shared that she hasn’t had a cigarette in years. Furthermore, by bringing up the sex products she sells on Goop, it’s obvious that the tabloid is trying to paint Paltrow as an out-of-control hedonist. But, of course, that outlook is immature and closed-minded.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s story only shows that she’s human. The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, and Paltrow is no exception. Clearly, alcohol was how she was coping for a spell, but she’s since reined it in.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Breakdowns

Besides, the Globe has a long history of getting it wrong when it comes to celebrity health. According to the tabloid, Betty White has become a social recluse, Dolly Parton is wasting away, and Wendy Williams is in her “worst shape” ever. It’s obvious that the judgemental publication isn’t really concerned with anyone’s health.

