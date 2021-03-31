Gwyneth Paltrow Touts ‘Less Is More’ Skincare, Here’s How Much It Actually Costs

Gwyneth Paltrow might call her beauty routine the “less is more” technique, but the multi-step process contains a wide range of expensive products. The price tag on the routine is almost unbelievable and though Paltrow insists she’s as “low maintenance” as her famous mom Blythe Danner, her complicated morning routine seems to say otherwise.

How Much Gwyneth Paltrow Spends On Skincare

In a video filmed for Vogue, Gwyneth Paltrow walked through her morning beauty routine, which she described as having a “less is more” approach. That didn’t seem to be the case, since the Iron Man actress listed no less than 9 steps which, when including a small amount of makeup she typically wore, costs almost $900.

The first step of Paltrow’s routine was to give her entire body a “dry brush,” where she rubbed a stiff-bristled brush across her entire body. As a self-described “massive exfoliating junkie,” Paltrow’s next step was a Microderm exfoliator to rid herself of even more dead skin cells. Both products come from her Goop line of skincare.

Paltrow then uses a few drops of a botanical serum and sometimes treats herself to a hydrating eye mask on “special occasions.” In order to tone and revive tired skin, Paltrow turns to a vibrating sculpting bar that’s made from 24-karat gold

After sipping a smoothie made with nut milk and almond butter, the 48-year-old Goop founder does a bit of dry body brushing to exfoliate and boost circulation, using her brand’s wood-handled brush ($20). As a “massive exfoliating junkie,” she follows that up with Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator ($125) to slough off more dead skin cells. She also uses Goop lotion and lip balm, along with a surprisingly cheap $19 skin cream and some sunscreen to top it all off.

After all that, Paltrow’s makeup routine is considerably simpler. She usually sticks to foundation, some tinted balm for her cheeks, mascara, and some tinted lip oil to pull together a natural look. Despite her understated cosmetics, however, it’s obvious that Paltrow puts in a lot of work to look and feel her best.

