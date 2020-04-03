Gwyneth Paltrow Wants To Make ‘Movie Comeback’ With Tom Cruise?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Gwyneth Paltrow trying to team up with Tom Cruise to get back into movies? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigated the story and can confirm there’s no truth to it.

According to the National Enquirer, Paltrow hopes to “reignite her acting career” by working on a project with the Top Gun actor. “With Goop generating so much bad press, Gwyn’s looking to get back into her comfort zone and relaunch her acting career,” a supposed “insider” tells the tabloid. “And what better way to make a splashy comeback than to reunite with Tom Cruise?”

The article goes on to say that Paltrow has turned back to Hollywood after the negative reaction to her wellness company’s Netflix show, The Goop Lab. “Gwyneth is tired of the business world,” says the unnamed source, adding that “she wants to go back to where she was most appreciated” and believes working with Cruise will be a “win-win for both of them.”

This story is clearly nonsense. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Paltrow for comment, who dismissed the story as “fabricated.” There’s no real reason for the tabloid to choose Cruise as Gwyneth’s hopeful comeback buddy, except perhaps that the actor is, in his own way, controversial, with some, given his involvement with the Church of Scientology. But as far as Gossip Cop can tell, the two haven’t had much contact since their cameos at the beginning of Austin Powers in Goldmember, during which they shared an on-screen kiss.

Furthermore, whether The Goop Lab gets renewed for a second season or not, it would be inaccurate to say that she needs to “reignite” her acting career. She currently stars in the Netflix series The Politician, which did get renewed for a second season and for which she is also an executive producer alongside her husband Brad Falchuk. Plus, she just finished up a decade-long tenure as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The idea that she would need Cruise to help her “return” to Hollywood is just absurd.

Paltrow’s controversial business and media persona have inspired a lot of absurd tabloid gossip about the actress. For example, there’s all the nonsense about Paltrow “feuding” with other actresses that Gossip Cop has debunked over the past couple of years. Or NW’s ridiculous claim that she propositioned Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson to have a foursome with her and Falchuk. Or Globe’s assertion that Paltrow’s ex Brad Pitt “hates” her. These stories only take place within the tabloids’ wild imaginations.