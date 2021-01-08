Gwyneth Paltrow To Be A Bridesmaid At Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Wedding?

Despite splitting from Chris Martin years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow is still connected to the Coldplay frontman in loads of tabloid stories. One tabloid believes Paltrow will be a bridesmaid when Martin and Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson get married. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Paltrow “doesn’t just want a front-row seat” to Martin’s wedding: “she wants to be a bridesmaid.” The Talented Mr. Ripley star “takes pride in how modern their family has become,” as she and her husband Brad Falchuk “have even vacationed with Chris… and Dakota.” Paltrow is making it known that “she’d gladly accept the honored role.”
Johnson isn’t so sure about the whole thing. While Paltrow is “already making plans,” Johnson “fears it may be a little awkward.” The tabloid still says Johnson has “always appreciated the way Gwyneth treated her and made her feel welcome,” but it could still be uncomfortable to have her close on her wedding day. The article concludes by saying having Paltrow in attendance “could end up overshadowing the actual event.”
Gossip Cop is busting this story for one simple reason: Martin and Johnson have not announced any engagement, let alone a wedding or wedding plans. The two spent their New Years in Aspen, fueling engagement rumors, but there’s a difference between fueling rumors and actively planning a wedding. Since Johnson and Paltrow have their own friendship, it’s plausible that Paltrow could someday be a bridesmaid, but since they’re not even officially engaged, this story is closer to fan fiction than a legitimate report.
This is one of the stranger recurring tabloid stories. Gossip Cop constantly encounters stories putting Paltrow at the center of Johnson and Martin’s relationship. Woman’s Day claimed Paltrow and Johnson were attending therapy together, while NW said Paltrow was proposing a foursome between the two couples.
We also busted the New Idea story claiming Paltrow was planning the wedding. This bridesmaid story is just another version of this story. Only time will tell what role if any Paltrow has in a Martin and Johnson wedding, but Martin and Johnson at least have to get engaged first.
This is not the first silly Paltrow story Gossip Cop has encountered from OK!. It claimed Martin would walk Paltrow down the aisle, which did not happen. It invented a feud with Jessica Alba and a feud with Margot Robbie. It simply cannot be trusted when it comes to reports about Paltrow as it’s been wrong so many times before.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
