Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over Explosive ‘Vagina’ Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow is as synonymous with her Goop-brand vagina candles as she is for films like Se7en, and now she’s got some trouble on her hands. Her lifestyle brand is currently being sued over the allegedly explosive candles. Gossip Cop has the Goop scoop.

Explosive Vagina Candles

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Paltrow’s company over her controversial candle entitled “this smells like my vagina.” TMZ has acquired legal documents alleging that a man from Texas was nearly killed when the lit candle suddenly got engulfed in flames after less than three hours on a level surface.

There is a warning on the so-called vagina candles against burning them for more than two hours at a time, but that warning could be insufficient. The Texan says these candles are “inherently dangerous,” and that Goop has breached product liability as a result. The lawsuit is seeking $5 million in damages.

Paltrow and Goop have yet to respond to these allegations. The vagina candles are still listed on Goop’s website, though they’ve been sold out for some time. The Talented Mr. Ripley star has been busy celebrating the 17th birthday of her daughter Apple. She posted some lovely words on her Instagram to mark the occasion.

Goop Stories Abound

It feels like Goop is always in the news, and is often used in the tabloids to attack Paltrow in some way. The lifestyle brand has become a firebrand for critics of Paltrow and new-age medicine. Paltrow is hated by many, partially due to the brand.

Gossip Cop has debunked a few stories about Goop’s finances. The National Enquirer claimed Paltrow was “facing hard times” because Goop’s prices are too high. She’s got Marvel money. She’s doing fine.

That very tabloid once alleged that Paltrow preferred “Goop-brand sex toys to her hubby in the sack.” Paltrow’s never been shy about her sex life, but this was just crass. There’s no evidence that she prefers her products to her husband.

Asking Friends For Help

In a similar story, OK! claimed Paltrow needed her friends to bail her out after her Netlfix series The Goop Lab was on the verge of cancellation. Paltrow apparently got all of her friends to “just leave their TV on” in a bid to boost ratings. This is just preposterous, as a few additional streams would make very little difference. It remains to be seen what effect if any this lawsuit will have on Goop or Paltrow.

