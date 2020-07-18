Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon Feuding Over Cookware Line?

If this story sounds like complete nonsense to you, you’re not alone. In the weeks since this article was published, there have been no announcements from Reese Witherspoon that she’s launching a cookware line. She might some time down the road, but the actress has made no mention of it, and we won’t believe it’s happening until there’s some official announcement. Besides, a lot of other celebrities sell cookware, so why isn’t Paltrow feuding with any of them? She’s not exactly known for shying away from a feud, especially when it features another lifestyle guru. Also, from what the almost certainly fake sources told the outlet, it doesn’t seem like Paltrow and Witherspoon have the same target audience. Some stories are just too ludicrous to believe, which is why this particular tall tale earned a “mostly false” rating from Gossip Cop.