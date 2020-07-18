Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon Feuding Over Cookware Line?

Were Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow really feuding over Witherspoon’s new line of cookware? One tabloid seemed to think that’s the case. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and discovered something altogether different.
According to the National Enquirer, Reese Witherspoon’s recent decision to expand into the world of cookware has rubbed Gwyneth Paltrow the wrong way. The Iron Man actress took offense that Witherspoon was even considering hopping into the lifestyle brand industry since Paltrow considers that “her turf,” the outlet insisted. “Gwyneth has heard about what Reese intends to do and she is not pleased. She can’t believe Reese would encroach on her territory like this!” a snitch informed the publication.
Witherspoon supposedly wasn’t too worried about making an enemy out of the Goop founder, and sources apparently told the outlet that she’s forging ahead with her plans, regardless of if Paltrow approves or not. “She’d love to offer kitchen gadgets and appliances for sale and she’s already working out the details with brand-name manufacturers,” the source claimed.
“Reese is already boasting that her brand is way more down to earth than Gwyneth’s,” the source continued. “She wants to appeal to women who think Goop is too left field and weird, even silly. She sees a real opportunity in this market and is going to go for it with everything she’s got!"
This gung-ho attitude allegedly had Gwyneth Paltrow spooked, with sources claiming that Paltrow considers Witherspoon’s entrance into the lifestyle brand scene “a legitimate threat.” The outlet argued that Goop, Paltrow’s wellness brand, had begun “running into trouble,” citing the criticism about the brand’s unsubstantiated health claims, the endless mockery the actress received online after launching a candle that supposedly smelled like her vagina, and the fact that Paltrow’s Netflix show, The Goop Lab, was on the “verge of getting axed” according to the publication’s sources. The outlet didn’t mention that the candle sold out within hours of launching, clearly because that wouldn’t fit its narrative.
If this story sounds like complete nonsense to you, you’re not alone. In the weeks since this article was published, there have been no announcements from Reese Witherspoon that she’s launching a cookware line. She might some time down the road, but the actress has made no mention of it, and we won’t believe it’s happening until there’s some official announcement. Besides, a lot of other celebrities sell cookware, so why isn’t Paltrow feuding with any of them? She’s not exactly known for shying away from a feud, especially when it features another lifestyle guru. Also, from what the almost certainly fake sources told the outlet, it doesn’t seem like Paltrow and Witherspoon have the same target audience. Some stories are just too ludicrous to believe, which is why this particular tall tale earned a “mostly false” rating from Gossip Cop.
Gwyneth Paltrow is a favorite target of the tabloids, particularly when these shady publishers get a chance to claim the actress is embroiled in a feud with another famous person. Gossip Cop has come across so many of these false feuds in the tabloids, we compiled them into an article of their own.
