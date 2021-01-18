Is Gwyneth Paltrow Planning, Even Assuming Bridesmaid Duty For Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's Wedding? Here's What We Know

Gwyneth Paltrow, Wedding Planner

Earlier this year, Heat reported that Martin and Johnson were actually considering eloping after Paltrow had pushed herself into the role of wedding planner. The outlet said that the Goop founder wanted "to prove just how happy she is to see her ex settle down with someone else,” but her eagerness put off the couple. Martin and Johnson, a source said, thought it was just a bit too awkward and felt it'd be the best if Paltrow wasn't even there. “They’ve been trying to work out a way to not have her involved, and it seems the only logical solution is to slink off somewhere without her,” the insider concluded, noting that Paltrow would likely force her way into their nuptials by throwing some sort of surprise party.