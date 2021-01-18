Is Gwyneth Paltrow Planning, Even Assuming Bridesmaid Duty For Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's Wedding? Here's What We Know

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been together for a little over three years, and they've been absolutely hounded by wedding and engagement rumors. The couple seems to have no problems associating with Martin's famous ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, even going on vacations with her and her new husband, so many have wondered just how involved the Iron Man actress may be in her ex's future nuptials. Here are a few of the stories Gossip Cop has heard about Paltrow's role in the couple's plans for the future.
Earlier this year, Heat reported that Martin and Johnson were actually considering eloping after Paltrow had pushed herself into the role of wedding planner. The outlet said that the Goop founder wanted "to prove just how happy she is to see her ex settle down with someone else,” but her eagerness put off the couple. Martin and Johnson, a source said, thought it was just a bit too awkward and felt it'd be the best if Paltrow wasn't even there. “They’ve been trying to work out a way to not have her involved, and it seems the only logical solution is to slink off somewhere without her,” the insider concluded, noting that Paltrow would likely force her way into their nuptials by throwing some sort of surprise party.
In reality, however, no one was pushing for the role, despite the tabloid's claim that Paltrow "has vowed to be involved in their day.” As we pointed out at the time, the engagement rumors swirling around Martin and Johnson were just that — rumors. We investigated this article last September, and it was particularly clear at the time that there was nothing for Paltrow to plan in the first place.
While Gwyneth Paltrow may be able to take pride in the success of her Goop brand, that doesn't necessarily mean that she'd want to secure a spot as a future wedding planner. OK! said that she was, however, so proud of "how modern their family has become" that she was expecting to be honored with a role as bridesmaid for Johnson. While the 50 Shades of Grey actress had “always appreciated the way Gwyneth treated her and made her feel welcome,” she still thought it'd be a bit awkward, given that Paltrow's presence could overshadow the whole ceremony. Paltrow, the magazine noted, had already begun making her own plans for her role despite the future bride's reservations.
The story likely came together after Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson celebrated the New Year together in Aspen, which started an entirely new wave of engagement rumors about the couple. That speculation has so far amounted to nothing more than whispers, and while we happily admit that Johnson and Paltrow's actual friendship could make the bridesmaid thing a legitimate possibility, we debunked the story as fiction.
Fortunately, it isn't all negative talk about Gwyneth Paltrow when it comes to her ex's new relationship. Earlier this year, New Idea was kind to Paltrow in its report that said Johnson had reached out to her partner's ex over the possibility of her planning her and Martin's nuptials. “It was Dakota’s idea to get Gwyneth involved. Gwyn has the best contacts in LA and a whole team at Goop tastemakers on her payroll,” a source close to the couple explained. The three stars had even reportedly kicked off their planning over brunches in the Hamptons under the guise of one of their joint vacations.
Again, we have to admit that New Idea had one thing right, and that's the positive relationship between Johnson and Paltrow. The two actresses have freely talked about how they enjoy one another's company and adore each other. However, it's still a bit much to predict a wedding or even wedding planning between Chris Martin and his girlfriend simply because she gets along with his ex-wife. It's entirely possible for Paltrow to control some aspect of the ceremony if it ever happens, but we don't expect it to look anything like what's described in these reports.
