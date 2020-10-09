Gwyneth Paltrow 'Obsessed' With Sex? We Investigate

Does Gwyneth Paltrow have an “obsession with sex gadgets”? One tabloid implied that the Goop founder might be turning to those items and seeking advice from life coaches because of intimacy problems with her husband, Brad Falchuk. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and came up with a much different conclusion.
A recent issue of the Globe included a “Straight Talk” section that made some outlandish allegations about the status of Gwyneth Paltrow’s sex life with husband Brad Falchuk, with whom the Iron Man actress recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary. The article began by calling Paltrow “ditzy” and suggestively asked if there was something the actress was “trying to let us know.”
The outlet spent some time going through Goop’s catalogue with seemingly fake outrage. There were two candles in particular that seemed to cause a bit of consternation, the viral “This Smells Like My Vagina,” and the newest addition, “This Smells Like My Orgasm.” The two sensually themed candles were only one part of what made the outlet so outraged. The article insisted that the “smelly night-lights” weren’t Paltrow’s “first sex gimmick,” adding,
They trail a line of vibrators, yoni eggs for ladies’ private parts, a process of steam-cleaning vaginas, lingerie, instruction books and other junk for supposedly improving your romps between the sheets.
The often debunked outlet then accused Paltrow of turning Goop “from a classy New Age boutique into a sleazy sex shop!” Beyond the line of products offered by Goop, the outlet alleged that the “bizarre bombshell also has sex on the brain in her personal life.” The supermarket tabloid maintained that an “intimacy coach” had advised Falchuck and Paltrow to live in separate homes for half the week.
Paltrow, described by the tabloid as a “dodo dame,” was also supposedly advised by an expert on ways to “slip away for lovemaking” during quarantine. It should be noted that this was an interview with a psychologist that Paltrow filmed for Goop on the topic of how to find intimacy in uncertain times. In conclusion, the shady publication claimed that this information, taken all together, “seems to imply that at age 46 — after two husbands and a slew of romances with Tinseltown’s hottest hunks like Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck — Gwyneth really doesn’t get what the birds and the bees are all about.”
The article leaves Paltrow, who almost certainly will never read that highly offensive piece dedicated to her sex life, with one last piece of advice,
Stop worrying about perfection and do like all the regular chickadees who don’t have the dough to buy gimmicks and lifestyle coaches. In other words, just take Brad into the bedroom and hop to it!
Just to be clear, just because Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand sells sex toys doesn’t mean that Paltrow uses them herself. She’s a business woman whose whole brand is women’s wellness, which includes the sort of “sex gadgets” that the Globe is insincerely wringing its hands over.
And while Paltrow and Falchuk did live separately for the first part of their marriage, it doesn’t seem like they did so on the advice of Paltrow’s intimacy teacher, though Paltrow admitted that the arrangement fit in with the teacher’s advice on how to keep their marriage fresh and interesting. This article was just a mean hit piece on Paltrow and, seemingly, its only purpose was to mock the actress and salivate over her sex life. Paltrow is likely no more obsessed with sex than any other woman her age. Honestly, it seems like the one with the obsession is this tabloid.
Gossip Cop doesn’t really expect much better from the Globe than this sort of drivel. This is the same tabloid that once claimed Brad Pitt hates Gwyneth Paltrow. After we reached out for a comment, Pitt’s spokesperson told us the tabloid’s allegations were totally false. This particular supermarket gossip rag is a bad actor, through and through.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.