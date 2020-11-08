Gwyneth Paltrow, Martha Stewart Feud Making The Holiday Party Season A Nightmare For Famous Pals?

View this post on Instagram

Each November, @marthstewart48 bakes dozens of pies to give to her team at Bedford. In our November issue, she shares how the tradition began and this year's recipes. "It's funny how a spontaneous gesture can become a favorite tradition. Many years ago, I used to give everyone who worked for me at the farm a fresh turkey from a local farmer right before Thanksgiving. Then one year I decided to add a homemade pie, thinking it would be fun to see how long it would take to make about 20 of them. They were so well received and loved by everyone—and I so thoroughly enjoyed making them—that I did it again the next November, and the next, and soon it wasn't Thanksgiving for me without this ritual. (The pies have long since replaced the turkeys!) Now it’s a labor of love I look forward to every fall." Pick up our November issue to see the full feature and visit the link in bio to get the recipes for Martha's Thanksgiving pies. ????: @pieterestersohnphoto food styling by: @sarahcarey1 prop styling by: @lornaaragon