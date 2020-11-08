Gwyneth Paltrow, Martha Stewart Feud Making The Holiday Party Season A Nightmare For Famous Pals?

Has Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow’s feud made their famous friends dread the brand-driven pairs holiday invites? One tabloid this week insists that the dueling domestic divas are making those in their social circle “squirm” because of their “increasingly competitive catfights.” Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and had a different take on the situation.
“Martha & Gwen Feud Catches Pals In Crossfire!” screams the headline from this week’s issue of the Globe. The outlet alleges that “A-listers” are being “pressured to pick sides” when it comes to the upcoming holiday season and all the parties it will supposedly bring. “Manic” Martha Stewart and “Goopy” Gwyneth Paltrow have apparently been “trash-talking each other even MORE than usual,” according to the tabloid, which have left their mutual famous friends with “nowhere to hide.” A source explains,
They’re snippier than ever and can’t get through the week without saying something crass.
The source doesn’t clarify whether Paltrow and Stewart are sniping at each other or about each other to a third party. Though the so-called “insider” goes on to claim that the two ladies’ “bickering” has been “creating awkwardness” since Stewart and Paltrow often used some of the same “chefs, caterers and crew” when hosting parties in the Hamptons. Examples of this alleged “bickering” includes Paltrow calling Stewart a “has-been,” with Stewart saying Paltrow “will have to work harder” to be the older woman’s match. It's still unclear if these insults are being slung at each other directly.
Meanwhile, the two’s “shared friends in the Hamptons,” which supposedly includes Beyonce and Jay Z, Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley, Rachel Ray, and the Seinfelds, have been feeling the heat. The “spy” reports that, for the most part, they’re “trying to keep out of it,” but it’s become increasingly “impossible because Martha and Gwyneth are both screaming for loyalty.”
Their friends are just cringing at the idea of having to choose who to invite this holiday season!
Though it’s definitely true that Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow don’t exactly get along and have definitely traded some barbs back and forth over the years, it’s clear that this tabloid is just blowing things out of proportion. Stewart hasn’t said anything publicly about Paltrow since 2019, when she made an admittedly shady comment about Paltrow’s Goop brand. Since then, the only places to insist that the feud is still alive and well are the tabloids.
Besides the tepid condition of this so-called “catfight,” there’s the matter of a little thing called the pandemic that the United States is currently locked in. With the coronavirus cases in the country rising at an alarming rate, it seems highly unlikely that there will be a large number of holiday parties, especially as the weather gets colder and people head indoors for their festivities. With so much uncertainty surrounding whether it’s safe to host hordes of people indoors, it seems unlikely, but not impossible, that either Stewart or Paltrow will be throwing or attending any big celebrity holiday parties this year.
Tabloids have been overselling Gwyneth Paltrow’s supposed feuds for years. There have been so many erroneous reports about all the A-list celebrities that the Goop founder has been fighting with that Gossip Cop compiled them into an article of their own. All of these stories turned out to be absolutely ridiculous and have zero truth to them, which has become a trend among these sorts of outlets.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.