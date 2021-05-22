Gwyneth Paltrow Headed For ‘Rock Bottom’ After Binge Drinking During Lockdown?

Is Gwyneth Paltrow an alcoholic going out of control? A recent interview set off some red flags, with one report saying her friends are starting to get concerned. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Fears For Boozer’ Gwyneth Paltrow

According to the National Enquirer, Paltrow’s alcohol consumption has gotten out of hand. The Goop founder recently detailed in an interview that she was up to seven nights of drinking per week. Experts say that is bad.

“Addiction is progressive and only gets worse,” an addiction counselor says. Paltrow’s drinking has left friends concerned, with one noting that “drinking every day is damaging and could provide a gateway to even more dangerous habits.” The story concludes with the expert saying, “A dependency can turn into an addiction, which can become more progressive — until you reach rock bottom.”

Proof In Fine Print

This is a textbook Enquirer story. It takes a legitimate interview and sensationalizes it by removing context. Throw in a supposed “expert” and some vague “friends” and you have a halfway convincing story. Gossip Cop knows these tricks well.

The tabloid must print, almost hidden within the paragraphs, that the addiction specialist in this story has never treated Paltrow and is therefore openly speculating. Furthermore, their expert analysis only amounts to saying that addiction is bad. As for the “concerned friends,” real friends would never spill details like this to a crummy outlet like this.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fine

This story takes Paltrow’s quote out of context. On the Smartless podcast, she did say “I was drinking seven nights a week,” but added that she “went off the rails.” She did not promote this lifestyle, and it sounded like the 14-drink weeks were behind her. Liquor sales rose 24 percent during the 2020 quarantine, so Paltrow’s really not that out of the ordinary.

Other Sensational Stories

Gossip Cop debunked the Enquirer when it claimed Ryan Seacrest was going blind, Chevy Chase was dying, and Tiger Woods had brain damage. All of these stories pulled the exact same tactic as this Paltrow story: quoting an expert who hasn’t treated the subject. These stories just have doctors revealing banal truths without any real insider knowledge. All of these stories are completely bogus.

As for Paltrow, this is the same outlet that reported she was begging Brad Falchuk for acting work, but that simply did not happen. It later said she and Falchuk were going on a break, but a cursory glance at her Instagram debunked that story. With tired tactics and no real insiders, Gossip Cop can confidently debunk this story. She’s well aware that her consumption was extreme, and it sounds like it’s toned down.

