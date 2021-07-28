Gossip Cop

Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Obsessed With These Affordable Beauty Products – And You Will Be, Too

B
Brittany Baxter
July 28, 2021
Image of Gwyneth Paltrow and her favorite beauty products.
(Vogue/YouTube)

Gwyneth Paltrow is someone who always has her finger on the pulse of all things new and unique. Some examples include her bee venom therapy, a pair of not-so-basic sex toys and a steeply-priced vagina candle.

However, some may be surprised to learn that the Goop founder’s go-to beauty products are actually super affordable and accessible to everyone.

We listed Paltrow’s top picks down below.

Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Among the many affordable non-toxic skincare products Paltrow recommends is Weleda Skin Food.

Gwyn praises the extraordinarily nourishing cream for its richness and effectiveness. In addition, this multipurpose cream contains beeswax and botanical oils, which help lock in moisture, making it an excellent makeup primer.

Mineral Tinted Sunscreen

Paltrow admits she avoids chemical sunscreens at all costs, and prefers to use mineral sunscreen. And when she does, she soaks herself head-to-toe in it.

Paltrow revealed that she uses the Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen. Her favorite places to apply this light and clean facial sunscreen are directly on the nose and sun-hitting areas.

Lip & Cheek Balm

A tube of Olio E Osso is one of Paltrow’s secret weapons.

She keeps a tube of the lip and check balm in her bag at all times, as it’s a soft radiant tint that provides hydration and natural beauty. Paltrow also loves that this product gives her an immediate lift and a healthy glow. 

Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara

It’s hard to disagree with Paltrow when she says mascara is where it’s at! A good mascara can work wonders, as it opens your eyes and makes you look more awake.

The actress revealed that Kosas is a mascara close to her heart. She describes it as thick and buildable, yet subtle when you want it to be. Castor oil peptides and provitamin B5 enrich the formula for fuller, longer-looking eyelashes.

Tinted Lip Oil

Paltrow outed herself as a lip balm addict.

Among her favorite lip glosses is the ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil. She says it gives her lips “a nice little pink.” This luxurious lip oil is also enriched with plumping hyaluronic acid for soft, full lips. 

