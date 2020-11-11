Gwyneth Paltrow Facing Financial Trouble After Goop Sales Plummet?

Goop isn’t slowing down either, as its extravagant online gift guide was just revealed and looks to be as crunchy, and pricey, as ever. Paltrow is still getting work as a spokesperson and continues to invest in new businesses. The closing of the London store will seriously affect its now unemployed employees, but Paltrow is safely insulated by all her ventures. Even if Goop straight up disappeared, she still has that Avengers money to fall back on.