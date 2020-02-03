EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Gwyneth Paltrow really proposition ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson to have a foursome with her and husband Brad Falchuk? That’s the absurd storyline in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop has learned it’s completely untrue.

Earlier this month, Paltrow joked in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that her “sex life is over” now that Falchuck has finally moved into her house after almost a year of marriage. NW took the actress’s quip and invented an outrageous story about the actress attempting to spice up her sex life with help from her ex-husband and his partner. According to a so-called “insider,” Paltrow recently asked Martin and Johnson to engage in “a little group action.”

“Chris is pretty vanilla, which Gwyneth obviously knows, and he found her request really off-putting,” says the unknown source. “Gwyn felt he should broaden his horizons, especially since he’s dating the star of Fifty Shades of Grey – which of course she and Brad have watched together, much to Chris’ discomfort.” And of course, Johnson was only playing a character in the erotic film. As an actress herself, Paltrow would know the distinction.

Still, the anonymous tipster says Martin told his ex-wife “absolutely not” when she supposedly suggested the foursome. “Gwyneth called him a prude and the situation is really testing their ability to stay friends after their divorce,” adds the alleged source.

The tabloid’s insane article is based on the word of an unidentified “insider.” Gossip Cop ran the premise by Paltrow’s spokesperson, who tells us it’s “beyond ridiculous.” The actress’s rep confirms there’s no truth to this sordid tale, which seems to be based on nothing but a joke the actress made about her sex life.

It’s also worth noting, Paltrow opened up about her “lifelong commitment” to Martin in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story. The actress explained that she has a great relationship with her ex for the sake of their children, and added, “We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice.” The idea that she won’t be able to “stay friends” with Martin because he won’t join her in the bedroom with his girlfriend is ludicrous. Regardless, it’s also a scenario with no basis in reality.

This wouldn’t be the first time NW has pretended to have insight into Paltrow’s relationship with her ex-husband. Back in 2018, the magazine falsely claimed Paltrow and Martin were “at war” over him dating Johnson. In the time since we debunked that story, the two actresses have spent a lot of time together and praised each other in interviews. Paltrow and Falchuk do get along well with Martin and Johnson. The two couples have even vacationed together. As for a “foursome,” that’s only going down in the tabloid’s wild imagination.