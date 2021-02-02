Gwyneth Paltrow And Husband Brad Falchuk 'Taking Time Apart'?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2018. One tabloid claims the two are now taking a break to straighten their relationship out. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Paltrow and Falchuk “have already begun taking mini-breaks away from each other to keep the spark alive.” A source says “the love is still there, but they’ve been stuck in a rut lately.” The tabloid prints a photo of Paltrow and Falchuk on a walk where the two are standing apart, proving the two aren’t as close as they once were.
Paltrow came up with the idea of taking a break “to shake things up and rev up the passion.” The article concludes by saying this could be a “recipe for disaster,” but “then again, Gwyneth has never done things the conventional way.”
It took Gossip Cop no time at all to bust this story. Paltrow and Falchuk were spotted leaving the gym earlier this week. The Daily Mail makes no allusion to the two going on a break, and it wouldn’t hesitate to say that if it was remotely true. A few weeks ago, the Iron Man 3 star also posted photos on Instagram of herself and Falchuk having a picnic together.
This story was made-up out of thin air, as Paltrow and Falchuk are taking no such break. Paltrow is known for being extremely open about her life, so she probably wouldn’t even keep the described “mini-breaks” a secret. With the two going on dates left and right, it’s obvious to see that this story is bogus.
We busted this outlet a few months ago when it claimed Paltrow was planning her ex-husband Chris Martin’s wedding with Dakota Johnson. Paltrow is still very close to her ex and his girlfriend, but she’s not going so far as to plan their wedding. It looks like this tabloid will make up whatever it wants to about the Talented Mr. Ripley star.
Tabloids enjoy using the Friends-like trope of stars "taking a break." It allows the tabloid to act as if the celebrities are breaking up while maintaining plausible deniability whenever they inevitably don’t break up. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were supposedly taking a break, as were Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, and Hailey and Justin Bieber. Stories like this are easy to publish, but shouldn’t be believed.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?
Pregnant Meghan Markle 'Ditching' Prince Harry?
Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?
Kim Kardashian 'Excited' About Divorce, Dating Van Jones?
Reese Witherspoon Drops 'Divorce Bombshell' On Husband Jim Toth?