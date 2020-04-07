Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marriage To Brad Falchuk Suffering Under Quarantine?

EXCLUSIVE

By Laura Broman |

Is Gwyneth Paltrow marriage to Brad Falchuk‘s crumbling under the pressure of self-isolation? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in a phony article this week. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and found it totally false.

According to Heat, the Contagion actress, who has publicly expressed the importance of self-isolation, is “struggling with the confinement” due to the fact that “Falchuck is never not there.” An unnamed “insider” reports that the couple “are just not used to spending this much time together.” The spouses famously waited to move in together until last September, after a year of marriage, in order for each to spend as much time as they could with their kids.

“Gwyn is used to having an entire house to herself,” the suspicious tipster continues. “So Brad’s slowly driving her up the wall. Obviously, they love each other, but it is really hard at times.” The outlet also mentions a previous interview in which Paltrow said that she appreciates a bit of distance from her husband at times: “I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life, so this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.” The tabloid concludes that Paltrow’s hope for “solitude seems to have been dashed.”

The tabloid’s shady “source” can make whatever unverified statements they want, but Gossip Cop checked in with Paltrow’s rep who is qualified to speak on her behalf. Her spokesperson dismisses this story as “made up”: Falchuk is not “slowly driving [Paltrow] up a wall,” as the tabloid claims.

That’s not to say that life in self-isolation due to coronavirus is easy for anyone – not even the “Faltrows,” as their fans call them. Last week, the spouses recorded a video session with an intimacy teacher for Paltrow’s website, Goop, in which they discussed the challenges that confinement poses for couples. “We’re lucky that we have a really solid relationship,” Paltrow said of her and Falchuk. While the situation is undoubtedly stressful and difficult for everyone, it seems as though Paltrow and Falchuk are on as solid ground as they can be.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has had to debunk phony claims about Paltrow and Falchuk’s marriage. Last April, we busted the National Enquirer and its copycat website RadarOnline for claiming that their marriage was falling apart just half a year after their wedding. Earlier this year, we debunked an NW story pushing a ridiculous rumor that they propositioned Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson for a foursome. When Gossip Cop sent that one over to Paltrow’s camp, her spokesperson dismissed it as “beyond ridiculous.”