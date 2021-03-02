Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk ‘In A Rut,’ Taking Time Apart?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk wed in 2018. A rumor is going around that the two are going on a break. Gossip Cop investigates.

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Taking Time Apart’ From Husband

According to OK!, Paltrow and Falchuk “have already begun taking mini-breaks away from each other to spice up their marriage.” A source says the two have been in a rut lately, “so Gwyneth has come up and rev up the passion.” While friends think “taking time apart to get closer sounds like a recipe for disaster,” Paltrow “has never done things the conventional way.”

This week’s National Enquirer has a similar story about Paltrow and Falchuk “taking mini-breaks to prove that absence makes the heart grow fonder.” An insider said that “the love is there, but Gwyneth is suggesting they try ‘mini-me breaks’ to keep the embers burning in their relationship.” Friends were “worried they’ll get used to being apart and will learn to like it too much.”

No More Time Apart

These two tabloids using nearly identical verbiage is very suspicious. The exact same term “mini-breaks,” as well as the concern over separation fears. These sister tabloids are both under the same ownership umbrella, and it’s not uncommon for tabloids to share stories so they sound more official. Gossip Cop actually busted New Idea last month for this exact mini-break story, so these magazines appear to be clumsily stumbling over themselves.

Paltrow and Falchuk are not in danger of breaking up, nor are they taking any time apart. On the contrary, Paltrow recently posted a photo on Instagram where she said she wanted to be with Falchuk “always.”

Gossip Cop is going to believe Paltrow before believing a notorious outlet like the Enquirer. We can safely say this whole story is false. Paltrow’s unconventional approach to relationships has made her an easy target for tabloids.

More Bogus Stories

We busted the Enquirer for claiming that Gwyneth Paltrow was begging Falchuk for work. The Iron Man star doesn’t need her husband’s help getting work. We also debunked its story about Paltrow’s Goop brand being in financial ruin. It also invented a rivalry between Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon over a cookware line, but no cookware lines exist for them to feud over in the first place.

As for OK!, we busted it for claiming that Paltrow was going to be a bridesmaid at her ex-husband’s wedding. That story was totally made-up, as was this tabloids rivalry between Paltrow and Jessica Alba. Neither of these tabloids has any legitimate insight into Paltrow’s life. She and Falchuk are still happily together.