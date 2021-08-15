Gwen Stefani Worried About ‘Doughy’ Blake Shelton’s Post-Wedding Weight Gain?

Is Blake Shelton‘s diet worrying his new wife, Gwen Stefani? One tabloid insists the Voice coach has ditched his wedding diet and is eating more than ever. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘King-Sized’ Blake Shelton ‘Packing On The Pounds’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Blake Shelton may have slimmed down for his wedding to Gwen Stefani, but the country star is back to eating whatever he wants. An inside source dishes, He got nice and lean for the wedding, but now the salads and water bottles are long gone, and it’s BBQ, cornbread, sodas, beers — and all his favorite carbs and desserts.” The outlet insists Shelton’s constant face-stuffing is having an effect on his brand-new marriage to Stefani.

“Gwen doesn’t like to henpeck him, but she worried about the effect this could have on his health. He’s a big guy at a precarious age, so stuffing his face is scary in her view — not to mention a turn-off, especially as he doesn’t often floss.” The magazine insists Shelton’s weight became a public concern when he and Stefani performed a duet last month. “He looked sweaty and doughy,” an onlooker observed, “It’s in his own best interest to get off the junk — and show some more discipline.”

‘Beefy’ Blake Shelton ‘Chucks Diet’ And ‘Chunks Out’?

So, is it true Shelton is packing on the pounds fast after marrying Stefani? That doesn’t seem to be the case. Shelton doesn’t look drastically different from his wedding photos, but it wouldn’t matter if he did. The country star is basking in a newly-wed glow, and he has every right to gain a bit of weight if that’s his intention. The point is that Shelton’s weight is no business of the tabloid’s.

It’s also extremely offensive to both Shelton and Stefani to suggest Stefani is “turned-off” by her husband now. The couple just got married, and surely their relationship is stronger than Shelton’s sweet tooth. If Shelton and Stefani are happy, then why is the magazine determined to tear them down? It’s obvious this report was published with the sole intention of insulting Shelton. Clearly, the outlet has no real insight into the singer’s life.

An Old Hat For The Tabloid

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has gone after Shelton’s weight and his relationship with Stefani. Back in 2019, the outlet claimed Stefani was threatening to dump Shelton if he didn’t lose weight. Then the magazine alleged the couple was fighting over holiday diets. And more recently, the tabloid reported Shelton and Stefani couldn’t agree on anything about their wedding plans. Obviously, the National Enquirer isn’t a reliable source when it comes to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.